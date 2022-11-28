SecretLab's monster gaming chair sale for Cyber Monday is now on

SecretLab is having a huge sale on its excellent gaming chairs right now, offering massive discounts across its entire range.

SecretLab chairs come in a variety of shapes, flavors, and skins, with quite truly something for everyone. There's PU leather variants in SecretLab's Omega collection, and their latest Titan EVO series is also on sale at various price points. The SecretLab range also includes offerings from NeueChair, who build office-oriented premium seats for maximum ergonomics, although their main range is gentle on the spine too with a huge variety of customization toggles and levers for practically any body type.

I personally use the SecretLab range in multiple rooms for several years, and personally consider them to be the best gaming chairs on the market right now. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can net yourself a decent saving in the process.

SecretLab's full Cyber Monday sale

(opens in new tab) SecretLab Chairs Up to $250 off at SecretLab (opens in new tab) This is the full list of savings you can grab at SecretLab right now. Many of their esports-skin seats are offering large savings if you're not particularly bothered about the colorways, but there should be something for everyone here, no matter your size, shape, or style.

(opens in new tab) SecretLab Desks Up to $151 in savings at SecretLab (opens in new tab) SecretLab has a variety of desks currently on sale at their website, netting you up to $151 off the typical asking price. The desks come in various shapes and sizes with a range of different capabilities. Some have height adjustability, while others have cable management features and even RGB.

Our top Cyber Monday SecretLab recommendations

(opens in new tab) SecretLab Omega Collection $569 $389 at SecretLab (opens in new tab) SecretLab's Omega Collection is a truly excellent range of rock-solid gaming chairs. It's a little older than some of SecretLab's more modern options, as in it doesn't come with the adjustable lumbar height regulator nor the magnetic removable armrests, but at this price it's hard to say no. Sporting quality PU leather and a variety of designs, there's a range of options to choose from, if you're gunning for a saving, grabbing a brand with esports decals might net you additional dollars off the asking price.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Worlds Edition $659 $439 at SecretLab (opens in new tab) The Titan EVO is the chair I currently use, and if you're willing to rock the Worlds esports tournament skin, you can net yourself a pretty tidy saving. The Titan EVO 2022 chair is a true beast with a large variety of customization options. Set it back, roll it forward, 4D arm rest dimensions, vertical and lateral lumbar adjustments, and more. There are other skins available for a bit more $$$ if you're willing to pony up the dough, but if not, here's how you can grab one of the best gaming chairs for less this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Classic $589 $449 at SecretLab (opens in new tab) This is another variant of the SecretLab Titan EVO, with a more neutral colorway for a bit extra cash. This is without a doubt the best gaming chair I've ever owned, as you can see in our SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 review (opens in new tab), with a truly exemplary range of adjustable features and maximum-tier comfort for lengthy productivity or gaming scenarios. For maximum ergonomics, you'll want to ensure your back is straight and your monitor remains at eye-level while using this premium seat. I use this chair with a laptop high-riser and a USB keyboard, since my desk is sadly a little bit too low down.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Minecraft Chair $679 $554 at SecretLab (opens in new tab) This SecretLab Titan EVO 2022 option is a great option for that mega Minecraft fan in your life. If you buy direct from SecretLab instead of using a third-party retailer, the firm is offering a nifty saving off the expected asking price, although it's honestly unclear if this is actually a Cyber Monday deal or not.

(opens in new tab) (UK DEAL) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | £544 £344 at SecretLab (opens in new tab)



If you're in the UK, SecretLab is also offering a steep saving on the Titan Evo 2022 classic, grabbing you a massive £200 off the typical asking price.

(opens in new tab) SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Plush Pink $609 $504 at SecretLab (opens in new tab)



SecretLab's baby pink range is also on sale, offering over $100 off the typical asking price. This is a great option for anyone who wants to cast off the gritty gamer style options and go for something a little lighter with an edge of pure kawaii. Like most pink peripherals, sadly you'll have to pay a pink premium, but thanks to Cyber Monday, the pink tax is a little easier to swallow.