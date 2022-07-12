Speed up your computer with Samsung's 980 Pro 2TB SSD for just $250

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB solid-state drive (SSD) with heatsink has dropped in price to $250 thanks to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). This is a unique price that matches a deal we've only seen once before, and it's a price that will definitely not survive the sales event. Normally you'll see it going for closer to $300 so you're saving a nice chunk of change here.

You can also save on the 1TB version, which is on sale for $140 (opens in new tab) from a street price around $175. If you don't need as much space and you want to save a little extra, this is a good way to go.

Top of the line bottoms out on price

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD | $300 $250 at Amazon This Samsung SSD is fast, durable, and the 2TB version is the highest capacity available. Plus it's down to a low price. Go for it if you need that speedy storage.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD | $175 $140 at Amazon The 1TB model has half the capacity but is still just as powerful in terms of performance. The 1TB drive gives you plenty of space for your games and other essential apps.

You still have time before Prime Day ends, so do some research and read our review of the 980 Pro. Former editor Richard Devine called the drive "simply ridiculous" and added, "If you're looking to build your PC with the best possible storage then you should always consider a Samsung SSD and the new 980 Pro is absolutely no exception."

You need a motherboard and processor compatible with PCIe 4.0 to get the absolute most out of this SSD. You actually get twice the data transfer rate compared to the PCIe 3.0 interface, although if that's all you got you can still use this drive since it's backward compatible.

Thanks to NVMe technology and PCIe 4.0, you can reach read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s, respectively. Compared to regular SSDs or even hard drives, those speeds are insane.

This drive is not meant for casual users, of course, and it has a heatsink to help with thermal protection considering how heavy a load it can bear. If you're tech savvy, a hardcore gamer, or just want to upgrade your PlayStation, then you should consider the upgrade.

