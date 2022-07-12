The WD My Passport 2TB SSD down to $171 has NVMe tech for fast data transfer

SSDs always tend to be more expensive than regular hard drives, and portable ones are often even more expensive as well. You really want to save when you can, and Prime Day is a perfect time. Get this WD My Passport 2TB portable solid-state drive (SSD) on sale for just $171 through Amazon (opens in new tab). This is its lowest price ever, compared to the average street price of $230 or more. After this sales event, you're not going to see it go this low again any time soon.

Portable space at a pleasing price

(opens in new tab) WD My Passport 2TB portable SSD | $220 $171 (opens in new tab) This SSD comes with read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, which is crazy fast compared to a standard portable hard drive. It's also down to its lowest price.

The key to this drive is the NVMe technology built into it. This is technology normally reserved for those M.2 form factor SSDs you have attached to your motherboard. With the way the My Passport is designed, you get read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's crazy fast compared to any portable hard drive, and it's up to you whether the speed is worth the price. At least you're saving quite a chunk here, and you'll be able to transfer your media (whether that's photos or songs or movies) so much faster.

You'll also get 256-bit AES hardware encryption with the drive. If you accidentally leave it somewhere or you're just messing with information that you consider sensitive, you can password protect the drive to keep prying eyes away.

In addition to all that, the drive is both shock and vibration resistant. You can drop it from up to 6.5 feet and it won't get damaged. That can be a big deal if you use this drive while you're coffee shop hopping or just moving from class to class. The drive works with USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C, so you can connect via USB-A on older systems.

