Upgrade your SSD to the SK hynix Gold 31 at its lowest price in every capacity

The SK hynix Gold 31 solid state drive has always been an affordable drive especially for what you get out of it. However, today it is more affordable than ever as every iteration from 500GB to 1TB to 2TB is on sale at Amazon. You can get the 1TB drive for as low as $86.39 (opens in new tab) today, which is the lowest direct price drop we've ever seen. It normally sells for somewhere between $110 and $120. The 500GB drive is down to $49.59, and the 2TB drive is down to $159.19. Those are both new lows as well, so it really only depends on your budget.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Gold P31 1TB SSD $120 $86.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're working from a budget, go down to 500GB or splurge a bit and jump up to 2TB. No matter what option you go with, the Gold P31 SSD is down to a low price today.

The Gold P31 is a previous-generation SSD at this point. SK hynix came out with the Platinum P41 SSD earlier this year. While we have seen some minor sales on those drives, too, we've never seen them drop this low. Currently the Platinum P41 drives are a chunk more expensive, too (the 2TB is going for $260 right now, for example).

Just because there is a newer SSD out doesn't mean the Gold P31 isn't worth your attention. It's a great SSD in its own right. Cale Hunt gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge in his review. He said these drives are "easy to recommend" and added the Gold P31's "performance beats out a lot of direct competition."

The drives include read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively. SK hynix includes Hyperwrite cache technology that helps boost the speeds of your SSD, and it is designed to run cool on a minimum amount of power. That happens to make these a great recommendation for laptops as well if your portable machine needs an upgrade.