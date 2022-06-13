Store your media in one place with the WD Easystore 8TB drive down to $150

Running out of space on your current hard drives? If you have a computer that came with a solid state drive, you probably do a lot of inventory management with your system just to keep some space free. Well, forget about all that.



Grab the WD Easystore 8TB hard drive on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It's a fantastic drive that can work as a backup for your current data or as media storage for all the stuff you no longer have room for. It normally sells for around $210, so you're getting some good savings today. The discount is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, though, so it won't last forever.

If this drive isn't enough space for you, you could upgrade to the 12TB version (opens in new tab). It is also on sale today and going for $219.99 at Best Buy. That's an extra 4TB for just $70 more, which isn't bad value if you can swing it.

This is a limited-time deal that's part of Best Buy's deals of the day, and it is a much better price than recent sales. Works great for media storage or even as a backup.

It's not a fancy SSD and it's not designed to be portable. It might come with an external case, but the easystore is at its best when it's sitting on your desk or next to your computer. Heck, after you buy it you might even want to shuck that external casing and put the actual drive inside your machine. For some hobbyists, that's exactly what they do with the easystore drives.

Since it it does have such a big capacity, and it's made to stay in one place, the Easystore 8TB is really easy to use as a backup drive. You can even use the WD Backup software to set schedules and regularly keep everything you're doing backed up.

Of course it's also just fine as a semi-permanent storage for all of your photos, videos, documents, and other things. Use WD Discovery to back up your information easily, manage your drive settings, and control everything else about the drive while you're at it.

Use a USB 3.0 connection, which gives you data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. It is backwards compatible with USB 2.0, but the speeds won't be as fast and you'll notice the difference. The backwards compatibility does mean it has compatibility with a wide number of platforms and devices.

The drive you get will be formatted for NTFS, and it's compatible with Windows 7 and up right out of the box. It can work with Mac but needs reformatting to do it.