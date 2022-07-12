The HyperX Cloud II 7.1 PC gaming headset is a hefty 40% off for Prime Day

The HyperX Cloud II is a truly great USB PC gaming headset, with a sleek profile and big sound. The in-line audio controller also injects additional features into the mix, in the form of 7.1 surround sound and quick access controls.

For Amazon Prime Day, this industry staple headset is enjoying a beefy 40% off (opens in new tab) the typical asking price, making it among the week's best PC headset deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II $57.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $99.99) The HyperX Cloud II is a truly incredible 7.1 wired PC headset ideal for those who want to upgrade their soundscape without breaking the bank. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this leading headset is better value than ever, and can be used on Xbox and PlayStation in stereo mode using the included 3.5mm cable.

The HyperX range offers many of my personal favorite headsets, owing to their cavernous soundscape. The large 53mm drivers add a real sense of depth to HyperX's sound tuning, which is punchy and clear with a cinematic edge. The HyperX Cloud II also includes a 7.1 injector, which also sports in-line controls for volume, muting, and chat mix. This can also be removed so you can use the headset in stereo mode with an Xbox or PlayStation, simply by plugging it into each console's controller.

The HyperX Cloud II namesake is very appropriate, owing to its cloud-like airy construction and lightweight build. Despite its light profile, it's also hard-wearing, with a twistable headband and metal connectors. The earcups are also generously cushioned and feel pleasant even across longer gameplay sessions, and the microphone can be detached for those times you don't feel like gaming with your buddies.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this typically pricey headset has dropped down to a far more palatable price point. At $58, it's pretty hard to ignore.