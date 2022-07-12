The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen-2) for Xbox and PC is 27% cheaper for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, showering us in savings on products of every shape and size. If you've been looking for a good deal on an Xbox wireless headset, this option from Turtle Beach is worth a look.

With $40 off the typical asking price, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen-2 headset is down to $110 for Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), complete with Xbox wireless connectivity and Bluetooth.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 2) | $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $150) The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 2) is a solid wireless headset option for Xbox, with a retractable flip-to-mute mic, decent audio reproduction, a lightweight and comfy design, and robust construction. This headset incorporates both Bluetooth and Xbox wireless, allowing you to mix audio from two sound sources.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 2) is the latest version of Turtle Beach's mid-range wireless offering. This version comes with Xbox wireless included, meaning you get direct-to-Xbox connectivity without any additional cables or dongles.

This headset sports 15 hours of battery life and is rechargeable via USB-C (cable included). It has a flip-to-mute mic that isn't content creation grade but is more than adequate for comms in competitive play. Speaking of which, Turtle Beach's audio tuning skews towards tactical sound, emphasizing enemy footsteps and movements to give you greater positional awareness in games like Call of Duty. In that, it does a pretty good job. Turtle Beach's sound tuning has definitely helped me get kills in the past, and it might help you too.

This headset also has Bluetooth as a separate radio signal option. You can mix audio from a second device into this headset, using Discord for voice chat and comms from your phone instead of your Xbox, for example. It works quite well, although I recommend that you update the firmware ASAP once you've received the kit, as updates have improved the performance of its feature set over time.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this headset feels far more appropriately priced than usual.