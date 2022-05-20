The best wireless keyboard deals in May 2022

You can get a lot of service out of a strong wireless keyboard, whether you're planning to keep it in your backpack or laptop bag to carry with you or you just want something aesthetically clean and free of cables on your desktop. Many wireless keyboards come with great features, too, like customizable keys and lighting you can adjust to save on battery life. Some let you switch between a 2.4GHz connection and Bluetooth, which gives you a lot of variety when it comes to what you can connect to and how long you can connect to. The best wireless keyboard deals focus not just on saving money but on finding many of those great features. After all, what good is saving a buck or two if it won't do what you want it to do?

Wireless keyboards vary in a lot of ways. Some are built for gaming, some are built for going on the road. You may want a keyboard with the flexibility to go wired and save on battery life, but you also might just want one that can sit on your couch and last for hours. The features you choose will be totally up to you, but we'll include any wireless keyboard with a great deal price right here.

Best wireless keyboard deals:

Amazon Basics quiet wireless keyboard $30 $22.48 at Amazon

While not the most advanced keyboard around, it's a great budget option or nice just to have as a spare. It includes 12 multimedia hot keys and has sound-dampened keys to keep the volume low. The keyboard connects via a USB receiver and is powered by just two AAA batteries. Everything about it screams "easy and simple."

Microsoft all-in-one media keyboard $40 $29.95 at Amazon

A great budget keyboard whether you want to use it with your computer or in your living room. It can easily connect to both your Windows PC and your TV to help you surf the web, watch movies, and do all the things you normally do with both systems in one simple device. The touch pad on the side offers even better navigation as well.

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard $70 $48.99 at Amazon

This keyboard has a sleek design that's meant to go in any workspace, and it is compact so it can fit anywhere and go anywhere. You get easy access to emojis and other symbols, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and the ability to connect up to three different devices at once.

Logitech G613 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard $130 $69.99 at Amazon

Our pick for the best wireless keyboard for the newest generation of Xbox consoles. Includes Bluetooth and Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech for a 1ms report rate. Uses Romer G mechanical switches that are very durable and can survive 70 million clicks. Has six programmable G keys and lasts up to 18 months on two AA batteries.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% wireless keyboard $120 $76.49 at Amazon

A great keyboard with a compact design, clicky optical switches, and some of Razer's signature tech like Chroma RGB custom lighting that can even work with third party gear. Includes onboard memory, oil-resistant keycaps, and light-based actuation for fast typing.

Microsoft ergonomic wireless Sculpt keyboard $130 $114.99 at Microsoft

It may not look like a normal keyboard, but that's because it's not supposed to. Get improved hand and wrist posture so that your extremities don't fatigue after a long time sitting at your computer. Connects via a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver, so you'll need a spare port for that. The included mouse has BlueTrack tech so it will work on many surfaces.

Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini wireless mechanical keyboard $180 $152.20 at Amazon

This keyboard has never gone on sale before, and it's our favorite compact keyboard. Only the version with the green mechanical switches is on sale right now, and the yellow switches are still pretty close to the normal $180 price.