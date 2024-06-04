PSA: You have 16 days to get your Elden Ring character ready for Shadow of the Erdtree

It's time to get ready.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is on the way, with this huge expansion slated to arrive over two years after the original game. With a new region, weapons, bosses, and more, there's plenty in store with this addition to FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's action role-playing game experience.

If you are looking to dive into this DLC on day one, you'll need to be ready. You've still got time if you're looking to make a new character, but it's important to focus. Here's what you need to know to get your Elden Ring character ready for Shadow of the Erdtree.

⏲️ SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE COUNTDOWN — 16 days until launch

Elden Ring: How to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree

Mohg, Lord of Blood, stands in your way before entering the Land of Shadow. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to launch on June 21, 2024, meaning that at the time I'm writing this, you've got 16 days to get ready (you can learn more about it at our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree FAQ). If you previously played Elden Ring and finished the game without going into New Game+, then congrats, you're ready! I'd still recommend playing a bit in the next week to re-familiarize yourself with the controls, but you're ready to hop in.

If you don't have a character that has finished the game, or you're starting out from the beginning after hearing about the game for years, then don't worry; you're hardly alone. I've attached some helpful guide links in the sidebar if you need help with a particular topic in order to get a strong early start. Here's what you need to do:

How to unlock access to Shadow of the Erdtree

Radahn is a formidable opponent in Elden Ring. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Once the expansion arrives, you'll begin playing by heading to Mohg's palace. You'll touch Miquella's withered arm reaching out of the cocoon, and you'll be instantly transported to the Land of Shadow, kicking off your adventures in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shadow of the Erdtree is balanced around having a late-game character, though there are some new gameplay mechanics that with help soften the blow if you aren't level 150 or so when you enter.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be special

Secrets are buried deep. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is shaping up to be something special, with plenty of new areas to explore and enemies to tackle. The story follows Miquella the Kind, but in classic FromSoftware fashion, things aren't straightforward, and the narrative won't be spelled out for you at face value.

After playing the expansion for over three hours I wrote in my hands-on preview with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that "It's an open world game that built on FromSoftware's established design and elevated it to new heights. Everything I've played indicates that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is purely more of that, and that's more than enough to make it one of my most anticipated gaming experiences of the year."

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is launching across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree preorders are open now.