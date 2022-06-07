48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV hits all-time low in $897 Amazon deal

Amazon has slashed the 48-inch LG C1 OLED to its lowest-ever price, presenting an incredible saving on one of the best 4K TVs currently on the market. The latest price cut knocks down the flagship LG OLED to just $896.99 on Amazon, further undercutting its original $1,500 retail price when it launched in 2021.

The LG C1 remains of the best overall TVs, with its OLED technology delivering per-pixel precision over its 4K HDR images, resulting in perfect ultra-rich blacks and vibrant colors. It’s also one of the best 4K TV for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, boasting full support for 4K resolution at 120 FPS and features to ensure responsive, tear-free gaming.

The LG C1 has now dropped to $896.99 at Amazon, besting the previous all-time low of $1,000 via the retailer. It’s an unmissable deal when in the market for a new 48-inch TV, offering a compact screen size at a more affordable price. You can jump on the deal while stock lasts.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 4K TV (48-inch) | Was $1,499.99 Now $896.99 One of the best 4K TVs just hit an all-time low price, with this Amazon deal offering a great saving on its 48-inch model. It's ideal for movies and gaming, boasting all the latest features for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, with a smaller screen size ideal for compact rooms or desktop setups.

We previously named the LG C1 OLED the best 4K TV in our 2021 awards, especially when coupled with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. The discounted 48-inch model also doubles as one of the better desktop-friendly TVs too, with its OLED technology hard to beat, especially given its infancy in the PC monitor space.

The latest discount comes as LG looks to ready the LG C2 OLED for launch, its 2022 successor rocking various year-over-year improvements, including a brighter “OLED Evo” panel. While those with extra cash might want to wait, don’t expect a price cut below $1,499 for some time. It makes the discounted LG C1 OLED a smart buy if looking for a high-end screen on a tighter budget.

In our testing, the LG C1 remains one of the best for movies and gaming, in what we described as the “gold standard” for modern 4K TVs. The OLED panel delivers best-in-class colors with vibrant highlights and deep blacks, while wide viewing angles make this an ideal centerpiece for any room. Stuffed with all the latest gaming features, this smaller 48-inch configuration is a solid middle ground between the best TVs and best monitors for Xbox and PlayStation.