7 spooky Steam Deck games that are chillingly cheap and under $20

It's officially Spooky season and we've already spent too much money on pumpkin lattes to consider breaking the bank on a new game. Steam Deck owners can snag great horror games from retailers like CDKeys, Fanatical, GOG, and Steam itself—all for under $20. After scouring these sites, I've put together my personal recommendations for budget-friendly horror games that are perfect for the Steam Deck. Here are seven spine-tingling titles to get you in the spirit of spook...

1. Vampire Survivors feat. new Castlevania DLC

Alright, I’ll be honest—I’m cheating with this one, because Vampire Survivors isn’t exactly scary. But it does have vampires... or does it? You’ll have to play to find out. The reason I absolutely have to include Vampire Survivors is that it’s been one of my staple Steam Deck games since I picked up the handheld, and the steady stream of DLC since launch has kept me hooked at an almost terrifying level. A brand-new DLC, "Ode to Castlevania," launches on Halloween for just $2.99, and right now, the base game is on sale practically everywhere—making this the perfect chance to jump in before these whip-cracking characters arrive.

Vampire Survivors is a charming pixel-art roguelike where you try to survive 20 minutes against relentless hordes of monsters, bats, golems, and more, upgrading your weapons as you go. Death is only the beginning, with more secrets unlocked as you progress, and right now, it’s just $3.74 for hours upon hours of bloody good fun. It's also on Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Cloud, so if you have a subscription you can put Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Steam Deck.

2. Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is developed by the Swedish Tarsier Studios, and the Swedes know exactly how to make horror hauntingly beautiful (and why I have a few Swedish games in this list).

Both Little Nightmares games are fantastic horror experiences that play beautifully on the Steam Deck. With Little Nightmares 3 slated for 2025, now is a great time to get up to speed on the first two. (Though the next in the franchise will be made by a different studio). You don't need to play the first game to enjoy the second, but it might enhance the experience if you do.

In Little Nightmares 2, you play as Mono, a young boy who wakes up in the woods and soon teams up with Six, the protagonist from the first game. Together, they embark on an unforgettable, creepy journey filled with heart-stopping terrifying moments and stunning cinematography. The game is a short 4-5 hour experience, featuring environmental puzzles and some light stealth. For maximum immersion, I highly recommend playing with headphones.

3. Darkwood

Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game by Polish studio Acid Wizard (who have since unfortunately shut down). You play as the Stranger, who awakens in a desolate forest with just a diary and a single goal: escape. The story is cryptic to say the least, and you’ll encounter a range of bizarre characters, many of whom have been twisted by the eerie world around them.



Along the way, you’ll need to make choices about whom to help, which can lead to different story paths. Right and wrong aren’t always clear, and sometimes what seems like the best decision can have unintended consequences.



Combat in Darkwood can feel a bit clunky, but this adds to the atmosphere, making you feel helpless and heightening the terror of encounters with mutated creatures. As you progress, you can upgrade your character and fortify your hideout to help survive. And for those really looking to suffer, Darkwood offers a hard mode' with only four lives before permadeath—a brutal option that I haven’t had the courage to try.

✅ Steam Deck verified



Darkwood is a unique survival horror game that combines exploration, crafting, and combat in a dark, mysterious forest. You can play the game as is, but some recommend capping it to 30FPS for better battery life.



✅ Steam Deck verified

4. SOMA

Soma is another game from a Swedish studio, this time Frictional Games who also make the excellent Amnesia series. If you like your horror in a sci-fi package, then Soma is for you.



In this 6-8 hour game, you play as Simon, a man grappling with brain damage after a car accident. Hoping for a breakthrough, Simon undergoes an experimental brain scan, but things take a terrible turn. He awakens in an underwater research facility, a hundred years into the future, controlled by a corrupt AI. Something I'm always worried will happen when I use The story quickly unfolds into a mind-bending journey, full of unexpected twists.



Throughout Soma, you’ll encounter enemies you can’t fight. You’ll have no choice but to hide and wait for danger to pass, which adds an intense layer of stress. However, if you prefer a more relaxed exploration, Soma offers a 'safe mode' (a.k.a. 'wuss mode'), letting you explore freely without the threat of death.

✅ Steam Deck verified



Soma is a survival sci-fi horror set deep in the Atlantic Ocean, it's nearly 10 years old but still holds its own in the horror game genre and means no tweaks to settings required on the deck.



✅ Steam Deck verified

5. Bramble: The Mountain King

Bramble: The Mountain King is one of those games that I didn't actually know was a horror. One moment, you're playing hide and seek with adorable gnomes; the next, you're wandering through entrails, fleeing a cleaver-wielding troll. Created by Dimfrost Studios (yes, Swedish—seems I have a favorite horror style), this grim adventure draws on the darkest elements of Nordic folklore.

As adults, we know the Disney versions of classic stories are sanitized for a reason. The original tales, passed down for generations, were meant to frighten children (and often parents) into behaving. Bramble embraces this theme fully throwing you in a world where the myths are far from safe or sweet. You play as Ollie, a young boy searching for his sister in a sinister forest. Along the way, you’ll venture into increasingly menacing areas and uncover some truly horrifying stories that bring these old fairytales back to their chilling roots. Bramble: The Mountain King is also on Xbox Game Pass.

6. Call of Cthulu

Call of Cthulhu often gets overlooked in discussions of great horror games, so I always jump at the chance to share this amazing Lovecraftian tale. You play as Edward Pierce, an alcoholic detective haunted by his WWI service, navigating grim coastal scenery to solve a mystery steeped in the supernatural, occult themes, and a seafaring cult to contend with. The game's strength lies in its compelling writing and storytelling. As you follow the story, you'll question what's real, what's Edward's whiskey-induced hallucination, and when he's crossing into madness. While there are some frustrating stealth sections, they're few and far between, making the overall experience gripping and unforgettable.

✅ Steam Deck verified



Call of Cthulhu is essential gaming for any Lovecraftian fan and a perfect game for the Steam Deck. You may want to lock the game at 50FPS for the smoothest experience.



✅ Steam Deck verified

7. Withering Rooms

Ok so this one is just slightly over $20, but you can thank me being bad at math for that. I'm including anyway as it's quite an unusual title I don't see mentioned much elsewhere. Withering Rooms is a side-scrolling horror action RPG with metroidvania elements that brings a fresh twist to the horror genre. Its gameplay, inspired by classics like Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and even Dark Souls, feels well-suited for handheld play.



You play as Nightingale, a young girl sent to an asylum who must escape a terrifying dream. Armed with a basic combat system of light and heavy attacks, you’ll face increasingly challenging enemies as you explore the asylum’s cursed hallways and rooms. This eerie environment holds hidden passages and unique items to enhance your 'build', rewarding exploration but also punishing mistakes. When you die, you lose your items, though some can be saved for future playthroughs at 'Rememberance' shrines. The difficulty ramps up in later stages as the game introduces a 'cursed' mechanic, essential to unlock certain areas but with it's own pitfalls. If you're looking for something really challenging, Withering Rooms is a good choice with some really unique gameplay.

🤞Steam Deck playable



Withering Rooms has not yet received Steam Deck verification but is playable on the deck. The lack of verification badge is down to some in game text being particularly small which may make it difficult when going through your inventory.



🤞Steam Deck playable