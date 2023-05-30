Xbox Game Pass gaining Amnesia: The Bunker, Car Mechanic Simulator, and more

What you need to know

Xbox Game Pass (and its PC and cloud counterparts) provide access to hundreds of games with one monthly subscription.

On Tuesday, Microsoft revealed the next waves of new games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple weeks.

Day one additions like Amnesia: The Bunker and Dordogne join fan-favorite returns like Hypnospace Outlaws.

Other games include Double Fine's Stacking, The Big Con, and Car Mechanic Simulator 2021.

June is approaching, and it's looking to be a massive month for Xbox gamers. Why? I'll talk about it in a bit, but for now let's focus on what Xbox announced today: the next wave of titles heading to Xbox Game Pass.

Announced via Xbox Wire, eight new games are on the roster for the first half of June in addition to the two titles joining Xbox Game Pass today. There are some seriously exciting arrivals this time around, with a good mix between day one additions, returning favorites, and our usual batch of other assorted games.

Here's what's coming:

May 30

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Farworld Pioneers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC)

June 1

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Big Con (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming

June 6

Amnesia: The Bunker (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

June 8

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Stacking (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

June 13

Dordogne (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Leaving June 15

Bridge Constructor Portal (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Chorus (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Maneater (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Mortal Shell (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Serious Sam 4 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Windows PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

The best Xbox Game Pass games are getting some company in the coming weeks with some very exciting additions, but don't forget to check the shorter list of titles leaving the service above, in case there's a game you want to play or buy before it leaves. If you haven't wreaked havoc as a shark in Maneater, yet, I strongly recommend it.

The next couple of weeks are exciting ones for gamers, though, as there's a lot going on. After months of waiting, Diablo 4 finally releases on June 6, 2023 (earlier for some — here's how to get early access and preload Diablo 4). A day later, the Minecraft 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update finally releases to all players.

Later in the month, the "not-E3" season officially kicks off with a ton of exciting game announcements and reveals, including the major Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 11, followed by a Starfield Direct diving deep into the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG from Bethesda. For now, though, you'll just have to content yourself with some really awesome games coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.