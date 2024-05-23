A new title reveal for the next epic Call of Duty has happened, and we hope you like the sand and heat

What you need to know

Call of Duty, a premier FPS series over the last two decades, is launching its 20th entry in the franchise.

Now called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it is rumored to have occurred during the Gulf War.

With the game coming to Game Pass, it's poised to be one the biggest launches in Call of Duty history.

Call of Duty is the series that players have waged war across for decades. The standout FPS of the last couple of decades and the greatest-selling FPS of all time, Call of Duty has been a staple of gaming libraries for millions of players. Now, a series that had its own war fought in courtrooms last year finally has a new name for the latest entry.

Introducing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. As we speculated here at Windows Central, based on leaked information that surfaced a few weeks ago, the new title is set to return to the all-powerful numeral system. Departing from its recent trend of subtitling, such as Black Ops: Cold War, the series is rumored to be taking a journey back to the era of the Gulf War.

While technically, no concrete information is known at this time, we were given a brief glimpse via the tweet below: "A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins."

It's been revealed that Raven Software is co-developing Black Ops 6 alongside Treyarch. Users can also go to Twitter and comment on the official Call of Duty tweet with their Activision ID and the Black Ops 6 hashtag for a free calling card when the game launches later this year. Free stuff is always great!

Can't wait to see what's in store!

I'm eager to see what Treyarch has in store for us. As someone who loves his time with XDefiant, I'm keen to see what they have ready for us in terms of multiplayer. While I won't shy away from a campaign either, in hopes of seeing one of my favorite characters return, Russel Adler.

With Call of Duty coming to Game Pass, it also means fresh meat for the ever-revolving multiplayer grinder. While SBMM may protect them for the moment, I'd be interested in seeing if Treyarch changes the formula in any way. Especially with its removal in casual playlists for XDefiant, the latest Call of Duty competitor is getting some praise from fans online for this change. I hate to admit it, but I'm one of those fans as well.

Check out their website while you're at it. I agree with our Cole Martin. I'm sure Treyarc will drop more hints and teasers leading up to and after the reveal of Black Ops 6. It's going to be a good time!

Are you excited about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? If so, what do you want to know about most? Let us know below or on social media. I'll be checking out the comments and chatting with fellow fans. As always, happy gaming!