Assassin's Creed Shadows is delayed out of 2024 — here's the new release date
Assassin's Creed Shadows is now launching in February 2025, with preorders getting the first expansion for free.
What you need to know
- Assassin's Creed Shadows was slated to arrive on Nov. 15, 2024.
- Ubisoft is delaying the game out of the year to polish the experience.
- All new preorders of the game will be granted the first expansion for free, and Assassin's Creed Shadows will now launch on Steam day one.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows is now scheduled to arrive on Feb. 14, 2025.
Ubisoft's next big game is getting pushed out the year.
The company shared on Wednesday that Assassin's Creed Shadows is now launching on Feb. 14, 2025, being pushed out of its original November 2024 release date.
"This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists - but we realize we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features," Ubisoft's statement reads.
Assassin's Creed Shadows was slated to arrive across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Uplay, PlayStation 5, Mac, and Amazon Luna, but is also now coming to Steam on day one. All current preorders are being refunded soon, and any new preorders for Assassin's Creed Shadows will now get the game's first expansion for free, while Ubisoft is "departing" from the early access season pass model for this game, meaning season pass owners won't get three-day early access to the game.
This delay also comes on the back of Ubisoft's recent launch for Star Wars Outlaws, a launch that Ubisoft states was "softer than expected," adding that Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to Steam on Nov. 21, 2024.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $31.59 at CDKeys (Save $17!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 🎮Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (Xbox & PC) | $99.99 at Amazon (Save $50!)
- 🕹️Starfield Premium Upgrade (Xbox & PC) | $27.69 at CDKeys (Save $7!)
- 💻ASUS Vivobook S 15 (X Elite) | $955 at Amazon (Save $345!)
- 🕹️Final Fantasy XVI (PC, Steam) | $43.79 at CDKeys (Save $6!)
- 💻Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon | $1,481.48 at Lenovo (Save $1,368!)
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $8.49 at CDKeys (Save $22!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 💻Seagate HDD Starfield Edition (2TB) | $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $44.99 at Best Buy (Save $25!)
- 🕹️Days Gone (PC, Steam) | $11.29 at CDKeys (Save $38!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
Two open-world Japanese adventures in the same year
This delay means Assassin's Creed Shadows is now launching in the same year as another big open-world adventure set in Japan.
PlayStation Studios and Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 at some point in 2025. Introducing a new protagonist named Atsu who takes up the mantle and mask of the legendary ghost Jin Sakai, little else is known at this time.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
While it's likely that the games will be separated by at least a few months, the timing is certainly noteworthy, especially given how long game development takes for blockbuster titles.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.