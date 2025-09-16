Do you have the courage to step into Test Site Moriah and find a cure for the Red Strain?

Rebellion, the makers of the acclaimed Sniper Elite, Zombie Army, and Atomfall franchises, have recently released the 2nd DLC expansion for Atomfall titled 'The Red Strain'.

This expansion for this sci-fi shooter brings with it a smorgasbord of gameplay content, like a new region to explore, new enemies to fight, new guns and gear to loot, new skills to learn, and even new endings for the main storyline.

Here's everything you need to know about Atomfall's 'The Red Strain' Expansion.

Atomfall | Story Expansion Launch Trailer: The Red Strain - YouTube Watch On

The Red Strain expansion has players discover a new region in the Quarantine Zone called the Scafell Crag. Deep within this region lies a secret research station called Test Site Moriah, built on top of an old missile facility.

Test Site Moriah had all kinds of top-secret government experiments conducted there by B.A.R.D., one of which was a deadly virus called the Red Strain.

So when the Windscale Disaster occurred, the Red Strain broke containment and caused all kinds of chaos and death to the researchers there.

Test Site Moriah now lies abandoned, waiting for the player to discover its secrets and eradicate the Red Strain before it spreads and causes any more damage.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hordes of upgraded, mechanical monsters await you in Atomfall's 'The Red Strain' expansion (Image credit: Rebellion)

To uncover Test Site Moriah's secrets, you will need to explore the Scafell Crag region for new guns and gear, new skills to learn, and new characters that can potentially aid in your quest.

If you manage to succeed, you will uncover shocking revelations that can dramatically alter the course of the main campaign's story and unlock new endings.

But it won't be easy, as you will have to contend with new, stronger enemies like giant robots armed with homing missile launchers, for example.

Blast enemies with new heavy weapons in Atomfall's 'The Red Strain' DLC (Image credit: Rebellion)

To access 'The Red Strain' expansion after downloading it, you will need to ride a B.A.R.D. elevator located within the Slatten coal mines.

Here is a list of the new tools, weapons, skills, and factions you will find in this DLC.

NEW WEAPONS

Atomfall's 'The Red Strain' introduces a new weapon type called Heavy Weapons, which can be found by ripping them off giant robot enemies after destroying them.

Arm-gun (Heavy Machinegun)

Flamethrower

Induction Launcher

Other new weapons include:

Silenced M. 1911 (Suppressed Pistol, extremely quiet)

Suppressed Peerless SMG (Suppressed SMG, quiet)

Commando Knife (Faster Attack Speed)

NEW ITEMS

Signal Redirector Mk II – Can temporarily reprogram all nearby Support Units to perceive you as an ally when you are near a Power Antenna and Turret)

– Can temporarily reprogram all nearby Support Units to perceive you as an ally when you are near a Power Antenna and Turret) Contamination Antidote – Experimental medicine that counteracts the effects of the Red Strain for a short time.

– Experimental medicine that counteracts the effects of the Red Strain for a short time. Improvised Training Stimulant – A craftable variant of B.A.R.D.’s training stimulant.

– A craftable variant of B.A.R.D.’s training stimulant. Red Mist Bomb – A makeshift throwable that makes enemies hostile to anything around them and applies damage over time.

– A makeshift throwable that makes enemies hostile to anything around them and applies damage over time. Electrocution Grenade – Throwable explosive that creates an area of electrified water for a short time.

NEW SKILLS

Puppeteer - Reprogramming mechanical enemies with the Signal Redirector Mk II lasts longer.

- Reprogramming mechanical enemies with the Signal Redirector Mk II lasts longer. Red Strain Adaptation - Provides resistance to all sources of Red Strain Contamination.

- Provides resistance to all sources of Red Strain Contamination. Salvage Robotics – Allow the players to pick up weapons from destroyed robots and loot Electronics from mechanical enemies.

NEW FACTIONS

Synaptic Units/ Brainbots – Advanced robot unit which is controlled by an isolated human brain in place of its artificial intelligence. The brain connects to its robot body via a cybernetic interface.

Advanced robot unit which is controlled by an isolated human brain in place of its artificial intelligence. The brain connects to its robot body via a cybernetic interface. Contaminated Humans – Soldiers, Villagers, and Scientists who have been contaminated by the Red Strain.

Soldiers, Villagers, and Scientists who have been contaminated by the Red Strain. Contaminated Thralls – Thralls who have been contaminated by the Red Strain.

Thralls who have been contaminated by the Red Strain. Contaminated Feral – Ferals who have been corrupted by the Red Strain.

Ferals who have been corrupted by the Red Strain. Drone Swarms – Swarms of flying and scuttling robots, designed to defend key locations.

Swarms of flying and scuttling robots, designed to defend key locations. Contaminated Swarms – Swarms of earwigs and rats that have been contaminated by the Red Strain

Contain the Red Strain before its too late

Atomfall Pre-Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Atomfall has enjoyed a fair amount of success since it was released earlier in March 2025 (due in part to Xbox Game Pass, as admitted by Rebellion's CEO).

It's accumulated over 1.5 million players on Steam in a month and garnered a positive reception from critics.

Even we at Windows Central have enjoyed Atomfall, with our own Michael Hoglund giving Atomfall a 4-Star review for giving the player a mountain of freedom, rewarding exploration, in-depth world-building, and an intriguing story.

Plus, it has dozens of hours' worth of gameplay to enjoy with just the base game alone. With the addition of The Red Strain and Wicked Isle DLC expansions, you will have dozens more hours of dramatic, creepy, and over-the-top adventures to enjoy in Atomfall.

The Red Strain DLC expansion for Atomfall is now available on digital storefronts for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam for $19.99.

If you're a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get a 10% discount for The Red Strain DLC on Xbox platforms.