Back 4 Blood is less than $8 right now and it's the perfect Xbox Series X|S game to play with friends this spooky season
October is the perfect time to jump into the best Xbox Series X|S games with creepy elements and considering today is Friday the 13th, it's the ideal time to land a deal on an awesome horror game. Right now Back 4 Blood, the first-person zombie shooter, is currently less than $8 at Amazon. Up to four people can join a team on Xbox Series X|S to take out the hordes of monstrosities that come at you while wielding a variety of melee or ranged weapons.
Back 4 Blood: was
$59.99 now $7.69 at Amazon
This is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead and was even created by many of the same people who worked on the classic game. This deal is for both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and allows people to fight off zombies in a group by whatever means necessary.
✅Great for: Survival, horror, and zombie fans
💰 Price check: $47.99 at Microsoft
Today is a very special day for horror fans. Friday the 13th is obviously already associated with bad luck or ill omens, but to have it land in the spooky month of October just adds an extra amount of perfection to the superstition. Turns out that the next time Friday the 13th graces us in October won't be until 2028, so it's an occurrence worth celebrating if you're into creepy stuff. Getting a fun multiplayer horror game to share with friends or others online is an excellent way to do that.
You might already know this, but just in case... Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the classic Left 4 Dead games and was even created by many of the people who worked on the original series. As you can read in our Back 4 Blood review, the game follows a very similar formula, with several different types of zombies that can come at you and your teammates.
It provides some fun, cooperative survival where you can test your metal against powerful enemies while wielding a range of weapons to fend them off. Honestly, it could also be the perfect way of celebrating Halloween with friends at the end of the month. Additionally, Back 4 Blood is available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you have the subscription you can play the game without paying anything extra
