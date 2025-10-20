Popular YouTube channel Digital Foundry has put Battlefield 6 through the wringer, testing the game across every console and giving fans plenty to dig into. For those unfamiliar, the channel is an independent outlet known for its deep technical analysis, testing games across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch and more.

It’s no secret that the Xbox Series S has something of a reputation online when it comes to its capabilities as a next-gen console — though it’s far more capable than it’s often given credit for. Still, that hasn’t stopped some corners of the internet from writing it off as underpowered. Those critics might be eating their words this time, because Battlefield 6 proves them wrong. The game delivers an impressive showcase on the Xbox Series S, surprising both fans and analysts alike.

So just how well does it run, and what did Digital Foundry and DICE have to say about it? Let’s take a closer look.

Inside Digital Foundry’s findings

Unlike the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, the Series S has just one performance mode called “Balanced,” which targets 60fps. Surfaces look softer and less detailed overall, but the developers have clearly put in the work to make sure Battlefield 6 runs as smoothly as possible.

The Series S version features weaker shadows, the removal of screen-space reflections, and a simpler lighting and fog system. That might sound like a lot of cuts, and it’s true the Series S won’t match the visual fidelity of its more powerful counterparts, but these aren’t game-breaking changes. The game still runs at 1080p — not quite the 1440p originally advertised for the console, but perfectly fine in practice, especially for a system designed to be the affordable entry point into the Xbox ecosystem, though that entry point price is increased due to tariffs.

Digital Foundry praised the console’s consistency, noting that the Series S maintains 60fps almost all the time. While there are occasional animation stutters, those hiccups are present on every console, not just the Series S.

For those more interested in multiplayer, which is where most players will likely spend their time, Digital Foundry confirmed that the Series S holds up well there too. This should mean that Series S users shouldn’t be at any disadvantage compared to players on other platforms.

DICE themselves praise the Series S

Battlefield 6’s technical director, Christian Buhl, revealed that the team initially hit a point where certain levels were crashing on the Series S due to memory constraints. To fix the issue, the developers re-engineered parts of the Frostbite engine to better manage memory and improve efficiency.

It sounds like a big undertaking just to get the game running smoothly on the Series S, but those changes ended up benefiting every platform. The optimizations improved overall performance and stability across the board, not just for Microsoft’s smaller console. As Buhl put it, development on the Series S made the “whole game better and more stable.”

This isn’t the first time developers have had to fine-tune their work for lower-spec hardware. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has previously suggested that studios should build for weaker hardware first, then scale up, rather than the other way around.

We’ve actually covered this topic in depth before, and for those wanting a deeper technical dive, our own Michael Hoglund goes in much more detail and covers Series S development over the years.

Battlefield 6 is fantastic and Series S stands its ground

Battlefield 6 performs impressively well across all platforms. DICE avoided heavy features like ray tracing and instead focused on optimizing every aspect of performance. It clearly paid off, and fans seem to be responding positively — the game recently sold over 7 million copies within its first three days across all platforms.

I’ve been working through the campaign myself, taking my time before jumping into multiplayer, and it’s been great fun so far. I also enjoyed the beta, and it's clear DICE has put a lot of effort into the game.

