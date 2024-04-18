Best Fallout 4 mods on PC
Fallout 4 is endlessly customizable with a huge array of community-built mods, and these are the best ones.
Fallout is all the craze right now after the Fallout TV show launched to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. As such, many of the games are being revisited. I'm here to provide a comprehensive guide for players looking to jump back into Fallout 4, but with a modified experience! This guide is designed to make your modding journey easy and enjoyable.
If you're wondering how to install these mods, don't worry. Our installation guide covers mods and various forms of installing mod packs, too. We've made sure to provide clear and easy-to-follow instructions so you can start enjoying your modified Fallout 4 experience in no time. Or just wait for the next-gen overhaul coming soon!
Disclaimer
All mods and mod packs here use Steam and assume all DLC has been purchased. You can modify Fallout 4 on the PC Xbox app, but support is limited.
Item mods
This section is all about item mods, which can significantly enhance your gameplay. From new guns and armor to exciting additions like basic backpack mods, these mods open up a world of possibilities for your Fallout 4 adventure.
Armor and Weapon Keywords Community Resource (AWKCR)
My first three mod picks will all come from the same mod author, Gambit77. With over two and a half million downloads, it's safe to categorize AWKCR as essential. This mod creates a standardized framework for armor and weapon details that can, in turn, be used by other mod creators.
- Its first standardization method is to create armor and weapon records for use by dynamically naming mods like crafting menus.
- Secondly, it standardizes apparel slot usage to prevent conflicts between mod authors and allow for more sustainability between mods.
- New weapons, armor, ammunition, and explosive workbenches have been created for crafting items added by mods.
- Blade tempering has been recreated from Skyrim. This is the ability to increase blade weapon durability and damage through smithing.
Armorsmith Extended
That brings us to our next mod, Armorsmith Extended. AWKCR is mandatory for this mod, as it serves as the background to keep Armorsmith Extended compatible with other mods, like sorting menus.
According to the Armorsmith Extended page, it has sixteen different functions; I'll list about half of them:
- Every outfit in the game can now be worn under armor pieces.
- Every hat and helmet that doesn't cover your face can also be worn with bandanas and gas masks, removing the lock when wearing one or the other.
- The entire clothing modding system has been redone from scratch. Armorsmith Extended adds 11 different armor categories.
- New color swap mods have been added to gloves, helmets, hats, etc.
- All clothing items become moddable for other modders, as well as renameable.
- All followers, including Nick Valentine and Super Mutants, will now show armor and clothing items.
- Crafting recipes have been added for all Vanilla/DLC apparel items.
- All Vanilla/DLC apparel items can also be modified at workbenchs.
- All items scrapped at the workbench (unmodded) will give half of the components back instead of the default Vanilla amount, which was close to nothing.
Weaponsmith Extended
This mod adds hundreds of new weapons, rebalances vanilla weapons, and introduces tons of new ammo calibers. Even better, the mod allows for far more intricate weaponsmithing, like re-chambering weapons to fit different calibers.
Note that Weaponsmith Extended is the most complicated mod on this list to install and has quite a long list of requirements. But once installed, it's game-changing.
Instructions and download link
Wearable Backpacks and Pouches
These not only look cool, but are functional as well! This mod adds 6 different backpacks that also provide bonus carry capacity. A straightforward mod that really adds to the player experience.
Fix pack mods
These are a couple of mods that fix things that shouldn't be an issue to begin with. Fallout 4 was rather notorious for bugs, and still is. The Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch helps alleviate those issues. While the Achievement enabler enables achievements again, something that shouldn't even be disabled!
Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch - UFO4P
If you want the most vanilla experience possible but bug fixes that even Bethesda still needs to fix, get UFO4P. Even if you're modding the game into something unrecognizable, you still need this mod for hundreds of others. The mod's description is as follows:
"A comprehensive bug-fixing mod for Fallout 4. The goal of the Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch (aka UFO4P) is to eventually fix every bug with Fallout 4 not officially resolved by the developers to the limits of the Creation Kit and community-developed tools in one easy-to-install package."
Download here
Achievements
This mod enables achievements to be obtainable once more. In a game where console commands can just straight up give you achievements, it really bothers me that achievements are even disabled by mods at all.
Gameplay mods
These mods may be more of an acquired taste for players, but the mods I chose are rather tame. From small changes that make a huge difference, to big changes that also make a big difference, there's something here for everyone. Some are far easier than others to install, but don't let something being difficult be a reason not to do it!
Full Dialogue Interface
Want the ability to see what the protagonist will say in full? Me too; that's why I recommend Full Dialogue Interface. Nothing beats knowing what you're about to say before you say it. I'm cringing, thinking of how the original dialogue works without this mod!
Place Everywhere
No longer will you be confined to the physics of reality. Concepts such as the need for ground are eliminated. Place Everywhere allows players to place structures in settlements everywhere; water, air, ground, you name it.
Start Me Up - Alternate Start and Dialogue Overhaul
No longer are you bound to father or motherhood. Start Me Up allows players to role-play outside the confines of being a parent and gives access to different starting roles. For example, you can start as a Wastelander, not a Vault Dweller! To allow this, the mod makes around 1,000 dialogue edits to match your chosen path.
Everyone's Best Friend
Dogmeat deserves all the love he can get. Everyone's best friend makes sure Dogmeat never leaves your party, as it allows both Dogmeat and another companion to be part of your party simultaneously. No more leaving the dog at home!
Sim Settlements 2
New NPCS, new story, new buildings, and an entire overhaul of the settlement functionality. Check out the mod page for a full breakdown of everything this massive mod offers!
Cheat Terminal
You know what this is. You know why you want it. Just do it. No one is going to blame you for launching 300 mini-nukes.
Graphical mods
Who doesn't want their game to look pretty? If you raised your hand, first of all, I can't see it. Secondly, you're wrong and should install some of these anyways. They're all a sight for sore eyes!
Fallout 4 HD Overhaul 2k
Enhance your Fallout 4 experience with a total overhaul of the visual experience without killing your GPU. A sweet spot between 1080p and 4K textures, the 2K Overhaul replaces over 10,000 textures in the base game and DLCs.
LooksMenu
Do you wish you had more access to making your character genuinely unique? Then look no further than LooksMenu. This mod is an extensive overall of the character creator process, giving far greater entry to structuring the character best suited for you.
It features:
- Facial feature list is much more extensive, allowing you to see more items at once.
- Facial features can be selected from the list rather than clicking the actual face.
- Presets can now be saved and loaded.
- CBBE Bodyslide Sliders can be used in-game if adequately generated.
- BodyGen can generate body shapes randomly for NPCs.
- Allows for hair palette overrides (for more hair colors).
- Overlays can be applied over the existing body.
- Skin can be overridden with another set of textures or mesh.
- Skin and makeup can be colorized via HSV.
If you're wondering what CBBE is, go ahead and get that one yourself. For my own sake, we won't be listing it here. Keep in mind, it is very NSFW.
GRASSLANDS - A Fallout 4 Grass Overhaul
This one is not lore-friendly at all! However, it makes the game extremely pretty and adds lots of grass. So, if you're tired of the dreary, get this grasslands overhaul!
Download here
True Storms - Wasteland Edition
One of the highest-ranked Skyrim mods comes to Fallout 4 with even more features than ever! True Storms: Wasteland Edition is a complete overhaul of the storm systems in Fallout 4. Heavy rains, dust storms, radiation rains. New unique weathers, sound effects, particle effects, textures, and more, including configurable ghoul hordes during radstorms.
Decay Reshade
Decay is a reshade that focuses on visibility and aligns Fallout 4 with previous games in the series. It delivers a genuinely dark and atmospheric feel.
Aeonic 2021
Aeonic is a reshade that focuses on photorealism. Bringing a lot of life and color to the Wastelands. It's also one of my personal favorite reshades.
ENB: PRC X - PhotoRealistic Commonwealth 10
From the mod author's page:
"An all-in-one and sophisticated visual enhancer using custom shaders to offer the most natural and realistic visuals possible as a base to emulate photograph & movie pipeline. More than 5000 different looks are possible using accurate reproduction of films and cinematic colorgrades and postprocessing. Compatible with all weather and lighting mods."
Visceral ENB
This ENB is my personal pick. Initially highlighted by PC Gamer when I first saw it, it packs quite a lot of color in striving for a realistic and natural look.
Mod packs
First of all, what the heck are mod packs? Mod packs are collections of mods that come with minimal installation steps compared to the entire installation process. Whether a user uses a tool like Wabbajack or Vortex Collections, much of the process is automated and taken out of the hands of players.
In the best of instances, these lists are also curated by the authors themselves for mod compatibility, updates, testing of bugs, and more. So when it gets in your hands, it won't be bug-free, but it will be a heck of a lot better than if you installed all the mods from scratch.
I'll be recommending a few mod packs from various sources. Some are total overhauls, while others stick closer to home with simple updates to add quality-of-life features to an already terrific game.
Fallout Anomaly
Our first mod is a complete and total overhaul of Fallout 4. It's also the one I'm currently playing through! The pack merges the worlds of Bethesda's creation with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in an effort to bring something far more brutal to the table. "Harsh survival mechanics, dangerous mutants, and a gritty atmosphere offer players a unique and unparalleled gaming experience."
Magnum Opus
Magnum Opus is described as a "kitchen sink" list. The mod author doesn't focus on any particular theme, like some of the other packs I've listed. It contains a dream list of QoL updates, new quests, weapons, items, and graphical refreshes. If the mod author likes it, he puts it on the list. That's my kind of guy!
A StoryWealth
A StoryWealth is a total overhaul that brings you new quests, Settlement play, Companions, and Sim Settlements 2. The total list includes over 700 mods and will keep even the most seasoned gamer occupied for hundreds of hours if they even want a chance to see everything it has to offer.
FO4 Essentials
This mod pack is about as minimalist as it comes, as it only includes 10 "essential" mods. This list contains mods that are put in place to fix issues with the base game to have fun, and that's it!
That's it! I tried to keep the list short, but it just kept getting longer and longer. About 4 years ago, when I last did my own solo modding, I ended up with over 180 mods. All merged and installed by yours truly. You can do it, too! Otherwise, just get a mod pack. They're great.
Let us know in the comment section or social media if there was anything you thought we missed! I'll make sure to add it. Until then, as always, happy gaming!
