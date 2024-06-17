Bethesda lead Todd Howard suggests the rumored 'Fallout' and 'Elder Scrolls' remasters aren't happening right now

What you need to know

YouTuber MrMattyPlays, recently interviewed Todd Howard, the director and executive producer of Bethesda Softworks, the studio behind critically acclaimed franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield.

During the interview, Todd Howard suggests that Bethesda Softworks is not working on remastering classic Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, as it is currently prioritizing developing DLC content for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

The Fallout franchise is currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to the success of the Fallout TV Show, with tens of thousands of people playing the likes of Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, and more.

On June 16, 2024, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer of Bethesda Softworks, was interviewed by YouTube content creator MrMattyPlays. The interview covered many topics, from Bethesda's plans for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series to future DLC content updates for Starfield.

One particularly interesting topic that came up was when Matty asked Todd Howard if Bethesda would be interested in modernizing or porting older Fallout games like Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. Todd Howard responded by saying that they're more prioritized in making sure these classic games are capable of being played and running well on current-gen PC hardware rather than updating or altering with modern gaming sensibility.

Todd Howard doesn't want to risk tarnishing the charm of these older titles with modern quality-of-life features and graphics, and he wants people to experience them as they were when they were made.

With this statement, Todd Howard has poured some cold water on the rumored Fallout 3 remaster that was reportedly happening via a leak last year. By extension, Todd Howard's comments on not wanting to preserve older titles may also suggest that the rumored The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster might not be happening either, owing to the focus on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. Perhaps they could still be outsourced, though? Bethesda has touched up Fallout 4 recently, after all. But Fallout 3 or Oblivion would doubtless be a far bigger undertaking, and both games already benefit from FPS Boost and other enhancements on Xbox Series S and X anyway.

Right now, Bethesda Softworks is currently focused on preparing future content for Starfield after its upcoming DLC expansion, Shattered Space, releases sometime in 2024, and developing the next big entry in the Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls VI.

Kudos to Todd Howard for wanting to preserve classic games as they are

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

While I never grew up playing the classic Fallout games originally developed by Interplay Entertainment, I have to give Todd Howard and the rest of Bethesda respect for wanting to preserve these titles as they are and just make sure they run well for modern hardware.

Tweaking iconic games such as these with updated graphics and quality-of-life improvements can run the risk of removing the charm and challenging fun factor that made these games beloved in the first place. Not to mention, experiencing these earlier games' aged mechanics will give new players more appreciation for how far the Fallout series has come since then.

The Fallout franchise is currently having a massive resurgence thanks to the popularity of the Fallout TV Show (check out our review of the show's first season to see how it succeeded in doing so), with tens of thousands of people currently playing games such as Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 according to SteamDB.

If you're a new Fallout fan and want to experience the roots of one of the best PC game franchises, Fallout 1 and Fallout 2 are currently available for purchase separately or bundled together in the Fallout Classics Collection across various digital platforms.