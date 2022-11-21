Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crosses 25 million players in just five days
The newest version of Call of Duty's battle royale is again a free-to-play experience.
What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the new iteration of Call of Duty's take on the Battle Royale genre, launched on Nov. 16, 2022.
- Like its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play game.
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crossed 25 million players in just five days.
Call of Duty has refreshed its take on the Battle Royale experience, and it's already off to a huge start.
The official Call of Duty Twitter (opens in new tab) account shared that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crossed 25 million players, just five days after the free-to-play game launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is currently available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC.
This massive launch builds on the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which fully launched back on October 28 and crossed $1 billion in sales just 10 days after launch. Elsewhere in the Activision Blizzard portfolio, Overwatch 2 crossed 35 million players in its launch month.
All of this comes as Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. The deal is currently undergoing regulatory review, having been approved in a couple of countries and seeing in-depth examination at the FTC in the U.S, the CMA in the U.K, and the European Commission for multiple other countries.
Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony a deal for guaranteed access to Call of Duty to for 10 years, though Sony declined to make a statement regarding the offer. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan previously indicated that a three-year offer from Microsoft was not good enough, and that the terms were "inadequate."
