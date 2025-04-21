Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has two different editions available for players to choose from.

Get ready to dive into one of the most unique-looking turn-based role-playing games (RPGs) in years with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

This new title from developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive is mixing classic JRPG design with a distinctly western art direction, topped off with a killer cast featuring the talents of Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16), Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate 3), and many others.

Naturally, there's a couple of different preorder editions for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so I've gathered all the information you need in order to make the right choice.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Edition Differences

You'll meet all kinds of strange creatures across this journey. (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is scheduled to launch on April 24, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5. There are two different editions available to purchase on all platforms.

The Standard Edition is $50 USD, and simply grants access to the game. The Deluxe Edition is $60, packing in a handful of bonus customization options for your party:

The “Flowers” Collection - Six outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumière, along with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations. One for each playable character.

“Clair” - A custom outfit for Maelle

“Obscur” - A custom outfit for Gustave

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The first game from Sandfall Interactive blends the strategy and tactics of turn-based JRPG combat with real-time action mechanics. Wrapped up in a story-rich package that features a gorgeous French Baroque aesthetic, it could be one of this year's best games. See Standard Edition at: Amazon (Xbox) | CDKeys (Steam) See Deluxe Edition at: CDKeys (Steam) | Xbox

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 preorder bonuses

Are there any preorder bonuses for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? There are no preorder bonuses for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. If you want to wait a day or five after the game has launched to buy it, you won't be missing out on anything.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features a core cast that forms your party. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

While many games offer some kind of preorder bonus to incentivise early sales, that's not the case here. There are no preorder bonuses for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Pick the game up when you want to, with no timed pressure for fear of missing out on extras.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Xbox Game Pass

Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The world of Clair Obscur is filled with wondrous sights. (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also launching into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. If you're subscribed to one of these tiers for Microsoft's game subscription service, then you'll be able to play the Standard Edition of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at no extra cost.

This only applies to the Standard Edition, so if you really want the cosmetics that are included in the game's Deluxe Edition, then you'll have to buy that version of the game.

While Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a third-party game, it's joining a bevy of first-party titles from across the Xbox publishing labels that are also launching into Xbox Game Pass.

This year has already brought Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and Compulsion Games' South of Midnight. Looking ahead, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch in May, while Activision's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is coming in July.

Beyond that, Obsidian Entertainment is set to pull a double-feature, launching The Outer Worlds 2 at some point in the second half of 2025. It's possible there are even more games coming to Xbox Game Pass (in fact, it's extremely likely), but we'll have to wait and see.