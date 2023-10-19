DEAL: Elden Ring falls to new rock bottom prices on Xbox and PC, but not for long

Much like 2023 has been, 2022 was an amazing year for games, with plenty of stellar titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Pentiment, Cult of the Lamb, God of War: Ragnarok, and others gracing our consoles and gaming rigs. Undoubtedly, though, the game that stole the show was Elden Ring — FromSoftware's latest Soulslike RPG that has one of the largest and densest open worlds in all of gaming.

Discounts on the landmark release have been few and far between since its February 2022 launch, but if you've been hoping to pick it up at some point, we have good news. Right now, Elden Ring is available for the lowest prices we've ever seen the game go for on both Xbox and PC. Specifically, it's fallen from its $59.99 MSRP to $40.19 on Xbox, and to just $35.63 on Steam (through GreenManGaming). These deals won't be around for long, though, as the sale on the Xbox version ends at the end of October. The discount on the Steam one doesn't have a definitive end date, though in general, deals on Elden Ring never last more than a week or two.

Elden Ring | was $59.99 now $35.63 at Steam (GMG) Though it's very rare to see 2022's Game of the Year get any sales at all, this ongoing one drops Elden Ring down to the lowest prices we've ever seen. If you've been looking for an opportunity to jump in and see what the hype's all about, now's the time. See at: Xbox

Standing tall as The Game Awards' 2022 Game of the Year, Elden Ring is one of the most impressive games ever made, and also one of the best games of all time. Featuring the same challenging, yet rewarding action RPG combat that fans of FromSoftware's Souls-style games have come to love, it shakes up the developer's formula with clever additions like Spirit Ash summons, tons of unique Ash of War moves to add to your gear, and some of the wildest weapons and spells we've ever seen the studio dream up.

All of these items and more are scattered across Elden Ring's incredible open world, which is as wide as an ocean and just as deep as one, too. Filled with amazing sights to see, bosses to fight, and mysterious narratives and lore to discover, getting lost in the Lands Between is sure to be one of the best gaming experiences you'll ever have. We spent nearly 100 hours thoroughly exploring it in our first playthroughs, and there was still plenty that we missed.

Notably, Elden Ring is also the most approachable of FromSoftware's Soulslike titles, as its open world affords you the freedom to explore and progress through other paths first should you find yourself stuck. The aforementioned array of different gear pieces, spells, and craftable consumables also gives you plenty of helpful tools to weave into your strategies. To be clear, the game isn't easy — this is a FromSoftware game, after all — but you'll never feel like you don't have what you need to overcome the obstacles in your path.

Ultimately, Elden Ring is simply phenomenal, and unquestionably one of the best Xbox games and best PC games. We called it "FromSoftware's magnum opus" in our Elden Ring review, and we don't say that lightly.