Diablo 4: Blizzard President clarifies how mounts work

What you need to know

One of Diablo 4's new features are mounts, which players can use to move around the map quicker than they'd be able to on foot.

A previous report suggested Diablo 4's mounts couldn't be unlocked until after players finished the campaign.

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has taken to Twitter to clarify things, confirming that you'll be able to get your mount during the campaign — not after it.

Diablo 4 mounts can be customized with a variety of cosmetics, including the Cry of Ashava trophy you'll be able to earn by killing the world boss during the upcoming Diablo 4 Server Slam beta.

Unlike previous games in the series, Diablo 4 will include mounts for players to ride around the game's open environments. This will make it easier to quickly travel to specific dungeons and other locations from the game's various settlements, and overall, mounts are something that everyone is looking forward to. However, a recent report suggested that players wouldn't be able to unlock mounts until after they completed Diablo 4's campaign. Understandably, this frustrated many fans.

In response to the community's disappointment, Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra took to Twitter to clarify how Diablo 4 mounts will work, noting that the aforementioned report was inaccurate.

"This is not true," wrote Ybarra, referring to the claim that mounts will be locked behind campaign completion. "The mount is a quest as part of the campaign that unlocks it. It is available at that time, not only after you finish the campaign."

This is not true, the mount is a quest as part of the campaign that unlocks it. It is available at that time, not only after you finish the campaign. The blog this article links from us even says this. https://t.co/NPLtTH2S9JApril 27, 2023 See more

Ultimately, while you won't get to saddle up right away, it sounds like you can expect to get access to a mount at some point before you finish the campaign story and break into Diablo 4's endgame content. And once you unlock a trusty steed on one character, you'll be able to use them with the rest.

Notably, Diablo 4 will allow you to give your mounts a nice glow up with cosmetics such as armors, accessories, and other trinkets. During the upcoming Diablo 4 Server Slam beta, you'll even be able to earn a special Cry of Ashava trophy for your furry, ridable friend by defeating the Ashava the Pestilent world boss.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump back in during the Server Slam beta while it's live between May 12-14.