Diablo 4 PC specs: Recommended, Minimum, and Ultra system requirements

It's an absolute understatement to say that Blizzard's Diablo 4 is one of the most highly-anticipated PC games of the year. As such, you'll want to make sure that your own laptop or computer setup meets the ideal Diablo 4 PC specs for your gaming needs.

While the beta has already proven that this hellish adventure is going to show off visually stunning cutscenes, normal gameplay isn't nearly as demanding as other PC adventures like Elden Ring. Still, you'll want to make sure that your laptop or computer at least works with the minimum Diablo 4 PC system requirements. If not, you might need to make some upgrades to reach the level of gaming sessions you expect to play.

Diablo 4 PC Specs: System Requirements

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard has revealed all of the information your need, whether you're looking for minimum, medium, high, or ultra Diablo 4 PC system requirements. Here's all of the info you need to play the game in a variety of different performance levels.

Diablo 4: Minimum PC Spec Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Diablo 4: Medium (Recommended) PC Spec Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Diablo 4: High PC Spec Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Diablo 4: Ultra PC Spec Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Is Diablo 4 a demanding PC game? While Diablo 4 has some visually stunning cutscenes, normal gameplay is really not all that technically demanding on the CPU or GPU. This is typically the case for Diablo games, since they employ that iconic top-down view, which doesn't require quite as much attention to detail on objects in each scene. Not to mention the hack-and-slash adventure mechanics and magical fighting abilities, while fun, aren't as complex as some other games.

Can my PC run Diablo 4? It really depends on your laptop or computer setup. At the very minimum, you'll want to have either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 for your GPU as well as either an Intel Core i5-2500L or AMD FX-8100 as your CPU. Diablo 4 players also need 64-bit Windows 10 and at least 8 GB of memory to play the game. A configuration more powerful than this will lead the game to run more smoothly.

Can your PC handle Lilith?

This upcoming Diablo adventure centers around the fact that the Queen of the Succubi, Lilith, has been summoned by cultists and brought into the world of Sanctuary. Players must take on the role of one of five classes and grow strong enough to take down her hellish forces. While not nearly as intensive of a game as some other recent PC releases, technically speaking, it does offer visually stunning cutscenes.

As we've seen from the beta, Diablo 4 is shaping up to be an amazing adventure and it won't surprise us if it eventually ends up on our list of the best PC games of all time. You'll just want to make sure you have the right hardware to meet specific Diablo 4 Pc specs to have the playing experience you desire.