Diablo 4 PC specs: Recommended, Minimum, and Ultra system requirements
Make sure your PC or laptop is ready to play with Lilith.
It's an absolute understatement to say that Blizzard's Diablo 4 is one of the most highly-anticipated PC games of the year. As such, you'll want to make sure that your own laptop or computer setup meets the ideal Diablo 4 PC specs for your gaming needs.
While the beta has already proven that this hellish adventure is going to show off visually stunning cutscenes, normal gameplay isn't nearly as demanding as other PC adventures like Elden Ring. Still, you'll want to make sure that your laptop or computer at least works with the minimum Diablo 4 PC system requirements. If not, you might need to make some upgrades to reach the level of gaming sessions you expect to play.
Diablo 4 PC Specs: System Requirements
Blizzard has revealed all of the information your need, whether you're looking for minimum, medium, high, or ultra Diablo 4 PC system requirements. Here's all of the info you need to play the game in a variety of different performance levels.
Diablo 4: Minimum PC Spec Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4: Medium (Recommended) PC Spec Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4: High PC Spec Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4: Ultra PC Spec Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Is Diablo 4 a demanding PC game?
While Diablo 4 has some visually stunning cutscenes, normal gameplay is really not all that technically demanding on the CPU or GPU. This is typically the case for Diablo games, since they employ that iconic top-down view, which doesn't require quite as much attention to detail on objects in each scene. Not to mention the hack-and-slash adventure mechanics and magical fighting abilities, while fun, aren't as complex as some other games.
Can my PC run Diablo 4?
It really depends on your laptop or computer setup. At the very minimum, you'll want to have either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 for your GPU as well as either an Intel Core i5-2500L or AMD FX-8100 as your CPU. Diablo 4 players also need 64-bit Windows 10 and at least 8 GB of memory to play the game. A configuration more powerful than this will lead the game to run more smoothly.
Can your PC handle Lilith?
This upcoming Diablo adventure centers around the fact that the Queen of the Succubi, Lilith, has been summoned by cultists and brought into the world of Sanctuary. Players must take on the role of one of five classes and grow strong enough to take down her hellish forces. While not nearly as intensive of a game as some other recent PC releases, technically speaking, it does offer visually stunning cutscenes.
As we've seen from the beta, Diablo 4 is shaping up to be an amazing adventure and it won't surprise us if it eventually ends up on our list of the best PC games of all time. You'll just want to make sure you have the right hardware to meet specific Diablo 4 Pc specs to have the playing experience you desire.
Diablo IV | At Battle.net (opens in new tab)
Sanctuary is facing a threat like never before after cultists summon Lilith and bring her into the world. Take on the role of a specific class and fight off Hell's hordes as you work to establish peace for everyone.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.