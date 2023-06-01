Diablo 4: How to transmog gear and change appearance

Video games are tons of fun, sure, but let's be honest — the only reason anyone really plays them is to make cool looking characters and dress them up with the snazziest armor and weapons you can get your hands on. Thankfully, developer Blizzard understood this when it developed its new ARPG Diablo 4, as the game sports a massive variety of different customization options and allows players to quickly change their character's appearance at any time. With that said, it doesn't explain how to do this clearly, which will no doubt leave many players confused.

Don't worry, though. Whether you want to transmog some armor and weapons so you can apply their visual style to other gear pieces or you just want to tweak the way your characters look, we've got you covered with this guide. Below, we've gone over everything you need to know about using transmog and altering your look in Diablo 4.

How to transmog gear in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Transmog is a core component of Diablo 4's character customization systems. With it, you can turn any piece of gear that you pick up into a permanent ornament that can be applied to other items of the same type for free, ensuring that you won't have to worry about stats while making an outfit.

Transmog in games can sometimes be expensive (looking at you, WoW), but thankfully, this isn't the case in Blizzard's new ARPG. In fact, all you have to do to add an item to your transmog collection is salvage the gear at a Blacksmith vendor. These NPCs can be found in all major towns and cities, with the first one that players can speak with being Zivek, the smith in the center of Kyovashad.

Salvaging gear items in Diablo 4 is easy. You can either select one of the Blacksmith's item quality options to salvage gear pieces in bulk, or you can select the red pickaxe icon in the vendor's menu to salvage items in your inventory individually. If a piece of gear shows a pickaxe icon, it means that you'll unlock its appearance when you salvage it.

Before you salvage an item for transmog, make sure it's not something you actually want to use or sell for Gold, as salvaging will break down the item into crafting materials. Don't worry about never getting another drop of a piece of gear you like the look of; Diablo 4 is pretty generous with its loot, so it's basically guaranteed that you'll get extras.

How to change appearance in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To customize your gear with transmogs and/or alter the appearance of your character, you'll need to head to a Wardrobe. Wardrobes can be found in every major town or city, and are represented on your map by a wardrobe icon. Once you're near a Wardrobe, you can select it to change your look.

Within the Wardrobe's menu, there are two tabs for character customization: Wardrobe and Appearance. Wardrobe is where you can select gear Variants (visual styles) and Pigments (colors), while Appearance takes you back to Diablo 4's character creation menu and lets you tweak your character's features.

Note that after you've chosen styles and colors for your gear, you can save your outfit using the Ensembles at the top of the Wardrobe menu. These allow you to quickly switch between your looks. Everyone gets one Ensemble slot for free, but for more, you'll need to pay a small sum of Gold.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with June 1 Early Access coming to fans that preorder the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in when it arrives.