Diablo 4: How to respec skills and reset talents

One of the best things about ARPGs like Diablo 4 is that there are tons of fun builds to try out, but in order to experiment, you'll need to respec your skills. Thankfully, whether you need to reset a single skill or want to completely refund all of your skill points, it's very easy to do this in Blizzard's new ARPG. With that said, respecs aren't free, though developer Blizzard has avoided making them "prohibitively expensive."

We've put together a quick overview of everything you need to know about respeccing in Diablo 4 below. This includes a guide on how to reset your talents, as well as what the cost of doing so is.

How to respec skills in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Respecs can be performed at any time while playing Diablo 4, as they're done within the Skill Tree tab that you can look at in any location or during any activity. This is a fantastic quality-of-life change, as previous Diablo games forced you to visit specific NPCs if you wanted to respec your character.

Once you're in the Skill Tree menu, you have two options for respecs: resetting individual skills and resetting all of your skills. Both are easy, and as a result, only take a few seconds. Here's what you'll need to do:

To reset an individual skill, right-click it (PC) or select it and hold X (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation) . This will give you back the point (or points) you invested in this skill.

. This will give you back the point (or points) you invested in this skill. To reset all of your skills, left-click (PC) the Refund All button or press X (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation), then accept the prompt. This will give you back all of your points.

Something to keep in mind while respeccing is that the game won't let you reset talents that you're currently relying on to keep the Skill Tree's next skill node unlocked. You also can't respec a skill that another skill is dependent on (for example, you can't reset Flay without getting rid of Battle Flay first).

Diablo 4 respec cost

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

While Diablo 4 respecs aren't too pricey, it's still important to know what their cost is and how it's calculated so you don't end up carelessly blowing through your currency.

At the start of the game, respecs are free, but they'll start costing you a piece of Gold once you hit Level 7. After level 10 is reached, these prices climb with every level, with resets costing 110 Gold per skill point at level 25 during the Diablo 4 betas. This cost will continue to rise as you level above this in the full game.

Ultimately, even with these raised prices, it won't be difficult to reset skills individually. However, frequently respeccing all of your talents will empty your coin purse pretty quickly, especially in the later stages of the game. Therefore, you should invest skill points wisely and use full respecs sparingly.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with June 1 Early Access coming to fans that preorder the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in when it arrives.