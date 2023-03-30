Diablo 4? More like Diablo gore with these death stats from the beta

What you need to know

Developer Blizzard recently hosted the Diablo 4 Open Beta, giving players on Xbox, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems a chance to play through the start of its campaign, level up to 25, and try out the game's visceral hack-and-slash combat.

Now that the beta is over, Blizzard has revealed some interesting stats about it, including the total number of monsters slain, players killed, and more.

Notably, players managed to take down nearly 30 billion enemies during the beta, with almost 47 million dying themselves.

The beta was played for 61,560,437 hours and 2.6 million players reached level 20, making it "the largest beta in Diablo franchise history."

You see, the Diablo franchise absolutely bathes its players in bloodshed, gore, and carnage. Repeatedly slashing or blasting hordes of demons apart with swords, axes, claws, spells, and more is the core Diablo gameplay loop, and as such, it's something you'll do constantly. For many, this is one of the series' biggest selling points, as it's rare to find the brutal and visceral high-octane combat of Diablo elsewhere.

With Blizzard confirming that the Diablo 4 Open Beta was "the largest beta in Diablo franchise history," it's no surprise that nearly 30 billion (29,252,746,339, to be precise) monsters were slain while it was available. On top of that, players also managed to take down The Butcher, a fearsome dungeon miniboss that attempted to ruthlessly hunt down anyone it saw, 576,662 times. Ashava, an extremely deadly world boss that only spawned at four specific times during the beta, was killed 107,426 times as well.

The monsters weren't the only ones that died, though. Many Diablo 4 players met their end while fighting Lilith's demonic armies, too, with 46,924,644 biting the dust overall, 1,727,973 sliced up by the Butcher's cleavers, and a staggering 10,163,397 falling to Ashava and her vicious sweep attacks. Notably, this means that Ashava is the only enemy from the beta with a positive K/D ratio. Way to show 'em who's boss, Ashava.

Another noteworthy stat is that the Sorcerer and Necromancer were the most-played character classes, which doesn't surprise us since they were the best Diablo 4 classes in the beta by a fairly wide margin. Also, 61,560,437 hours of the beta were played in total, and roughly 2.6 million players managed to reach level 20 and earn the adorable Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic that they'll be able to equip in the full game.

Ultimately, Diablo 4 is often thought of as one of 2023's biggest upcoming games, and these beta stats confirm that. If the full game is as awesome as the beta was, Blizzard will have a massive hit on their hands, and we can't wait to play it.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PCs. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and while the beta is over now, we can't wait to jump back in when the full game arrives.