Diablo Immortal PC download: How to play the open beta

After a long four-year wait, fans can finally get their hands on Diablo Immortal. Blizzard's latest installment in the iconic dungeon-crawling franchise is available now on mobile but you can also download the game's open beta on PC ahead of its launch on June 2. But what should you expect from the Diablo Immortal beta on PC?

In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about the Diablo Immortal open beta on PC, including what type of content you'll be able to engage with, the beta's download size, and how to download and install it on your rig.

Diablo Immortal PC beta: What to expect

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment Inc.)

Like previous Diablo titles, Diablo Immortal is a dungeon crawler where you and multiple other players can group up to explore and fight your way through various levels and raids, upgrading your character with new skills and gear as you make progress. Additionally, you can also load into PvP games with other players, allowing you and your friends to test your mettle against others.

Note that Diablo Immortal is also fully playable solo, so you don't have to play in groups if you don't want to. With that said, the game is one of the best games to play co-op in right now if you like multiplayer PvE since you have a better chance of getting quality gear to drop when grouped with others. All six of Diablo Immortal's classes are also designed to synergize with each other, which makes working as a team with others very rewarding. Additionally, you can also join an MMO-style clan to make partying up with others easier, and there are also smaller clans called Warbands that are ideal for groups planning on grinding special eight-player Helliquary Raids frequently.

Story-wise, Diablo Immortal takes place directly after Diablo II but before Diablo III. At this time, the Worldstone ⁠— essentially the cosmic power that led to creation itself ⁠— was shattered, leaving the world of Sanctuary vulnerable to Hell-spawned evils like demons, the undead, and vicious beasts. As a defender of Sanctuary and the city of Westmarch, your task is to lead a counteroffensive against these threats and push back the forces of Hell. Along the way, you'll meet familiar faces from previous Diablo games like Deckard Cain, as well as brand new characters.

Diablo Immortal PC beta download size

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment Inc.)

Like any game, Diablo Immortal requires some free space on your hard drive to be downloaded and installed. The PC open beta for Diablo Immortal requires 26.80GB of available space, so make sure you have enough before trying to download the beta.

Note that Diablo Immortal will undoubtedly be patched with new content and updates that fix bugs or glitches over time. These patches will likely add to Diablo Immortal's max file size, so make sure you have some extra space available even after installing.

How to download the Diablo Immortal PC beta

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment Inc.)

Thankfully, the process of downloading and installing the Diablo Immortal open beta on PC is very simple. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Download and install the Battle.net Desktop App if you haven't done so already. Log in using your Battle.net account. Click the Games tab at the top of the launcher. Click Diablo Immortal. Select Install to download and install the open beta build.

Note that in order to play the PC beta, your system will need to meet the Diablo Immortal system requirements. You'll likely have poor performance if your rig doesn't meet these specifications, though this probably isn't an issue you'll run into since Diablo Immortal isn't a very demanding game at all.

Diablo Immortal is free-to-play and is currently available on iOS as well as on Android through the Google Play Store. The game will also become available on PC in open beta starting June 2. Cross-play and cross-progression will be supported between the mobile and PC versions of the game, and when the PC version eventually leaves open beta, all progress made will carry over to the finalized build.