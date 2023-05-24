Does Diablo 4 support cross-play and cross-progression? Diablo 4 supports full cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. This means you can play the game with people using platforms different than your own, and you'll also be able to keep and synchronize your progress if you choose to play on multiple platforms.

Play Diablo 4 with anyone, on any platform

Many multiplatform games these days don't have cross-play or cross-progression across different systems, but hopeful Diablo 4 fans will be happy to know that it's one of the rare few that supports both. This means that you can party up with anyone playing the game regardless of the platform they're on, and also that your progress will sync across all the systems you play on.

The reason why cross-play and cross-progression are supported is because all versions of Diablo 4 hook into Blizzard's Battle.net network, and because in-game progress is saved on Battle.net player accounts instead of platform-specific accounts on Xbox and PlayStation. Since everyone has to link their Battle.net account to their platform and plays on the same Battle.net servers, there's nothing stopping players on different systems from playing together. All of your progress also transfers across platforms as long as you use the same account on all of them.

While the PC version of the game doesn't support Diablo 4 couch co-op, advancements you make on your account while playing it on a console will carry over to PC. This also means your saves from PC will work when playing couch co-op on console, which is great.

Remember: Use same Battle.net account

If you're planning on taking advantage of cross-progression, it's crucial that you use the same Battle.net account on each of your platforms in order for progress to sync between them. If you log in with an alternate account, you'll be stuck with a completely different save.

Note that it's also important to keep this in mind if you're planning to enjoy Diablo 4 multiplayer co-op with your friends and you own multiple accounts. If you accidentally play on an account you use for co-op play, your friends will have to catch up to where you are before the group is synced and can complete quests together again.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with June 1 Early Access coming to fans that preorder the Ultimate Edition. It has the potential to be one of the best PC games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to jump in when it arrives.