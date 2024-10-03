Looks like Prime Day started early — get the best gaming TV for Xbox Series X and PS5 at its lowest price ever right now

The LG C4 has the specs you need to have an excellent gaming experience.

The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 are lovely consoles with incredible game libraries, but what good are the best consoles without a TV to deliver the best gaming experience? The LG C4 is the successor to the well-reviewed and oft-recommended LG C3. The newer LG C4 features the specs needed to enjoy your favorite games on the big screen, and right now you can pick one up for $946.99. That's the lowest price ever for the LG C4.

LG C4 | was $1,096.99 now $946.99 at Walmart The LG C4 has the specs you need to get the best gaming experience from your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5. The TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium. The 4K OLED screen of the TV has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, helping deliver smooth gameplay. 👀See at: Amazon or Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the best experience when using an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, or PS5. ❌Avoid if: You already have an LG C3 or need the best audio quality without adding a soundbar. 💰Price check: $946.99 at Amazon 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

What is the best TV for gaming?

Buying the best gaming TV can feel daunting. There are a lot of specs to look out for if you want to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5. Streaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now also come into play, since some TVs work better with game streaming than others. Thankfully, our colleagues over at What Hi-Fi have a guide on the best gaming TVs, making the hunt for the perfect picture much simpler.

LG C4 Specs Screen size: 42 inches (also available in 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in)

Type: OLED

Resolution: 4K

HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Operating system: webOS 24

HDMI inputs: 4x (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

ARC/eARC: eARC

Optical output: Yes

Dimensions: (hwd, without stand) 54 x 93 x 4.1cm

The LG C4 sits at the top of that list, earning high marks for its "punchy, sharp, rich and vibrant, yet still natural, much improved sound quality, excellent UI and flawless gaming specs." Those specs include four full speed HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision Gaming HDR support, VRR (variable refresh rate) support, ALLM (auto low latency mode) support, and a screen that tops out at 4K/144Hz. The TV also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Since the LG C4 supports webOS, which has a vast library of apps, you can also stream games to it through NVIDIA GeForce Now.

In their review of the LG C4, What Hi-Fi concluded by saying "the 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now." When that review came out, the LG C4 was more expensive, though it had already dropped from its $1,400 launch price. At $946.99, you can get the best gaming TV at its best price ever.

LG C4 review highlights

The LG C4 is the successor to the popular and well-reviewed LG C3. In their LG C4 review, our friends at What Hi-Fi explained how the LG C4 builds on the impressive legacy of the lineup.

Despite being a relatively small TV, the 42-inch LG C4 has the same port selection as its larger siblings. "The inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 inputs makes it a great option for gamers, as current generation PCs and games consoles require the connectivity to run at full speed," said What Hi-Fi.

While you likely clicked on this post to read about the gaming specs of the LG C4, it's worth talking about the TV's picture quality for enjoying TV shows and movies. Luckily, the LG C4 does well in that regard as well.

"The C4 delivers brilliant peaks, with the sun reflecting in the ocean in Maverick, revealing impressive levels of detail and a true sense of three dimensionality as the rippling waves cascade into the distance," said What Hi-Fi.

"Contrast levels as the movie transitions to Maverick riding his motorbike through the desert are wide and impactful. Movements look wonderfully smooth and artefacts never creep into the rapid movement of the bike. All-in-all, the panning shot feels smooth and natural from start to finish."

You may have to play around with the TV's settings a bit to get the perfect picture, but the LG C4 has impressive specs that translate to real-world usage.

The speakers of the LG C4 are a relative weak point for the TV. You may need to grab one of the best soundbars to get audio that matches the video shown by the LG C4.

"The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now," concluded What Hi-Fi. "Though its audio isn't the best, it delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."