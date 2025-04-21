Take on Lovecraftian titans in DOOM: The Dark Ages.

During WWE's biggest wrestling PLE event, WrestleMania 41, DOOM: The Dark Ages made an unexpected appearance to showcase more of its dark story and violent gameplay with a new trailer.

After WrestleMania was over, id Software and Bethesda Softworks released an extended version of the trailer, which shows off even more story and gameplay content.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 (4K) | Available May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer begins with snippets of the game's story, depicting scenes of the Doom Slayer being controlled (barely) by the Makyrs, the war between the Night Sentinels and the forces of Hell, and high-ranking demons plotting to destroy the Doom Slayer.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is billing itself up to be the most narrative-focused DOOM game yet, as it is a prequel that depicts the events that led to DOOM (2016). So, it is likely we'll be seeing a lot of cutscenes and world-building lore in this game compared to previous titles.

The trailer then proceeds into an epic montage of DOOM: The Dark Ages' combat gameplay set to the game's heavy metal soundtrack.

We get scenes of the player using the new Saw Shield to parry incoming attacks and throwing it to rip demons to pieces, demons reduced to bloody chunks thanks to an assortment of new medieval-themed weapons, and Doom Slayer taking on building-sized demons with his Titan-mech and cyborg dragon.

The trailer then caps off with scenes implying that the DOOM Slayer may have finally met his match, and a towering, gargantuan demon that looks like a cybernetic version of Cthulhu from H.P. Lovecraft's 'Call of Cthulhu'.

I can't wait to 'Rip and Tear' until it is done once again

Could this be a crossbow variant of the BFG? (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

There's no doubt that DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games/upcoming PC games of the year and the most hyped-up DOOM games in recent memory.

My colleague Jez Corden got a chance to preview DOOM: The Dark Ages during early April, and what he saw had him and the rest of us here at Windows Central giddy with excitement.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will feature a greater emphasis on storytelling and a gorgeous, gloriously metal art style presented by some of the most detailed graphics in the business.

On top of that, the game will have a brutal combat system that blends fast-paced gunplay with split-second parrying and melee attacks, and epic set-pieces where you take on armies and giant monsters while riding a giant mech and a cyborg dragon.

I loved ripping and tearing demons in DOOM (2016) and DOOM: Eternal. After reading Jez's preview, I can't wait to do it all over again when DOOM: The Dark Ages launches on May 15, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC via Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.