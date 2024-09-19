Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director talks DLC and expansions
Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard get DLC? Right now, it's somewhat unclear.
What you need to know
- During a preview event for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, game director Corinne Busche was asked about the possibility for DLC and expansions.
- Busche says that the team's focus right now is just on delivering the base game as a complete experience.
- All three prior Dragon Age games received post-launch DLC.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated to launch on Oct. 31, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.
If you're wondering whether or not BioWare's upcoming fantasy role-playing will expand past launch, the answer is currently unclear.
My colleague Rebecca Spear recently played seven hours of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and she's been excited about everything she experienced. During the preview event, she asked game director Corinne Busche about whether or not Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be getting any DLC or expansions after it launches.
Busche replied, "Our focus right now is to make the best single-player RPG that's out there, so we're very focused on just making this featured content as complete as we can."
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $31.59 at CDKeys (Save $17!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 🎮Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (Xbox & PC) | $99.99 at Amazon (Save $50!)
- 🕹️Starfield Premium Upgrade (Xbox & PC) | $27.69 at CDKeys (Save $7!)
- 💻ASUS Vivobook S 15 (X Elite) | $955 at Amazon (Save $345!)
- 🕹️Final Fantasy XVI (PC, Steam) | $43.79 at CDKeys (Save $6!)
- 💻Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon | $1,481.48 at Lenovo (Save $1,368!)
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $8.49 at CDKeys (Save $22!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 🫙Seagate HDD Starfield Edition (2TB) | $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $44.99 at Best Buy (Save $25!)
- 🕹️Days Gone (PC, Steam) | $10.19 at CDKeys (Save $39!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
Every prior Dragon Age game received some DLC
While this answer doesn't really give us much to expect, it's still possible that we could see the game expand with paid DLC after launch.
DLC and expansions are a staple of the Dragon Age franchise, with Dragon Age: Origins receiving numerous smaller packs and a full-fledged expansion called Dragon Age: Origins Awakening.
While they didn't get full expansions, Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition also received multiple DLC packs, which expanded the stories of the games with new questlines, including some pretty major story reveals.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated to launch on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2024. It's available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. If you're not sure which edition to grab, consult our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preorder guide.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
This fantasy RPG allows players to "be who they want to be" by choosing their race, class, and appearance. You also get to make decisions that impact the story. We don't know if there will be DLC or expansions later on, but given the series' history, it's certainly possible.
Buy Standard Edition (Xbox): Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy
Buy Deluxe Edition (Xbox): Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy
Buy Standard Edition (PC): CDKeys | Steam
Buy Deluxe Edition (PC): CDKeys | Steam
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.