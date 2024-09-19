Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director talks DLC and expansions

Dragon Age: The Veilguard brings in new and unfamiliar foes.

During a preview event for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, game director Corinne Busche was asked about the possibility for DLC and expansions.

Busche says that the team's focus right now is just on delivering the base game as a complete experience.

All three prior Dragon Age games received post-launch DLC.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated to launch on Oct. 31, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

If you're wondering whether or not BioWare's upcoming fantasy role-playing will expand past launch, the answer is currently unclear.

My colleague Rebecca Spear recently played seven hours of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and she's been excited about everything she experienced. During the preview event, she asked game director Corinne Busche about whether or not Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be getting any DLC or expansions after it launches.

Busche replied, "Our focus right now is to make the best single-player RPG that's out there, so we're very focused on just making this featured content as complete as we can."

Every prior Dragon Age game received some DLC

Dragon Age: Inquisition, which launched back in 2014, received DLC packs through the following year. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

While this answer doesn't really give us much to expect, it's still possible that we could see the game expand with paid DLC after launch.

DLC and expansions are a staple of the Dragon Age franchise, with Dragon Age: Origins receiving numerous smaller packs and a full-fledged expansion called Dragon Age: Origins Awakening.

While they didn't get full expansions, Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition also received multiple DLC packs, which expanded the stories of the games with new questlines, including some pretty major story reveals.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated to launch on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2024. It's available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. If you're not sure which edition to grab, consult our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preorder guide.

