Dragon Age: The Veilguard 'spooky' release date is leaked only hours ahead of planned reveal

Bioware plans to show a new Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer today at 12 p.m EDT, revealing the release date of the upcoming fantasy RPG.

Earlier this morning a trailer was leaked with the release date as October 31, but take this with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Bioware.

Yesterday, we were blessed with news from Bioware that they were to reveal the release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard today, in a new trailer penned to show at 12 p.m EDT. It looks like someone may have gone ahead of them, though, as waking up in the UK this morning, I was taken aback to see this new trailer being shared, which you can also see in the linked tweet below.



If the trailer is to be believed, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on Halloween, October 31.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases Oct 31st https://t.co/0fyFsln6HJ pic.twitter.com/rfFQ1BTPNnAugust 15, 2024

The trailer shown is only just over 20 seconds long, and appears to splice together scenes we've already seen from previous Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailers, but that's not unusual for a simple release date reveal. The community at large seem to think it's legitamate but we have yet to see official confirmation from Bioware, who are going ahead with an official stream today.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The official trailer goes live today, August 15, at 9 a.m. PDT, 12 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. BST. It will likely be a full new trailer and not the 20-second clip we got in this leak, which appears to be more of a TV ad. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be the first installment in the Dragon Age franchise in 10 years, following Dragon Age: Inquisition. Bioware has also promised more reveals in the coming weeks leading up to launch, including a peek at high-level warrior combat, Companions week, and a Developer Q&A on Discord.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard may be launching on October 31 2024 (Image credit: Bioware)

I count Dragon Age in my top 5 franchises, and I, along with other eager fans, have been starved for a new installment for too long. Following the name change from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the reveals at Summer Games Fest, I've had my doubts about the direction of the game, but I'm still absolutely seated to play it at launch. Especially after seeing my colleague Samuel Tolbert's coverage after he got to see an hour of Dragon Age: The Veilguard at Summer Games Fest 2024.



With the final quarter stacked with other games I want to play, like Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, I was concerned about where Dragon Age would fit in my rotation. October 31 is a perfect slot, though. I can fire up the game after a night of trick-or-treating with the kids, so I'll even have snacks to steal!