Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date officially announced — here's when you can play this RPG on Xbox and PC

Developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts shared that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is launching on Oct. 31, 2024.

This release date comes after prior confirmation that the game would be arriving at some point in Fall 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is launching almost a decade after the prior game, Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Get ready to crack the egg for Halloween.

Developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts shared the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Thursday, with a new trailer confirming that the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition is launching on Oct. 31, 2024, just as the recent leak indicated.

You can check out the release date trailer below, though be aware there are some (very light) spoilers for the game, per BioWare:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I previously had the chance to see about an hour of gameplay from Dragon Age: The Veilguard's opening during Summer Game Fest 2024. What BioWare showed at the time looked quite impressive, with a stunning character creator and a plot that's throwing players right into action, as player character Rook teams up with Varric and others to try and stop Solas.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (including Steam), and PlayStation 5.

Analysis: Let's go

I am very excited to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard. As I've mentioned many times before, Dragon Age is a series that's extremely close to my heart, and I've replayed Origins more times that I can count. I'm actually in the middle of a series-wide replay right now in order to prep for The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is shifting the series more towards an action-oriented format, which has plenty of fans sceptical. Long-time Bioware fans have been desperately awaiting a return to form for the storied studio, after previous efforts like Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda failed to achieve the heights generally expected of the studio. Veilguard will hopefully (hopefully) be a return to form.

I still have some questions about what to expect, but I'm happy to finally return with a new adventure in the world of Thedas this year. We should have more details on the game as Gamescom 2024 kicks off next week, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard confirmed to be present.