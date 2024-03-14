Dragon's Dogma 2 buyer's guide: Standard, Deluxe Editions, and where is the Collector's Edition?

After twelve long years since the release of Capcom’s cult action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma, its sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will finally be released on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. This highly anticipated Xbox title casts the player in the role of the Arisen, a cursed mortal with the power to summon Pawns from beyond the rift and is destined to do battle with an ancient dragon that has terrorized the land for eons.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 aims to improve upon all the aspects that the original Dragon’s Dogma loved by fans and critics with a bigger open world to explore, upgraded gameplay systems and mechanics, a more in-depth storyline, and much more.

Like any hotly anticipated upcoming PC title, there are plenty of avenues where you can pre-order different editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2, each with its own exclusive content and pre-order bonuses. Here is the full rundown you need to know on pre-ordering Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order: How many editions are there?

There are two versions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 you can pre-order: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition can be bought and downloaded through online retailers or at local retailers where you can purchase physical copies. The Standard Edition only contains the base game of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and its MSRP is $69.99.

Deluxe Edition

There is no physical copy of the Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and can only be bought and downloaded to your platform through online retailers. The Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 has an MSRP of $79.99 and will include the base game and a DLC add-on called “A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack.”

The A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack contains the following:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Is there a Collector’s Edition?

For you collectors out there, there is unfortunately no limited-timed Collector’s Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 announced at this time.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order: What are the pre-order bonuses?

Both Standard and Deluxe Editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 have pre-order bonuses. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will net you the Superior Weapons Quartet pack, while pre-order the Deluxe Edition will grant you access to the Superior Weapons Quartet pack and the Ring of Assurance.

These items will appear in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in-game storage boxes, which can be accessed by speaking to an innkeeper.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where can I pre-order?

To pre-order physical copies of the Standard Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can head over to online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to secure your copy.

If you want Digital versions of the Standard and Deluxe Editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can head over to the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 website. From there, it will take you to the digital storefronts for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam) versions respectively.

The Steam versions of the Standard and Deluxe Editions can also be bought at Green Man Gaming where there's a chance they will be available at discounted prices.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Rise up as the Arisen, create loyal Pawn companions, embark on an epic journey across a majestic open-world to rid it of the ancient evil dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2. Pre-order: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDragons-Dogma-2-XBX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CP34Z3DC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3AHFF7O3Z8Q8R%26keywords%3Ddragon%2527s%2Bdogma%2B2%26qid%3D1701721253%26sprefix%3DDragon%2527s%2BDogma%252Caps%252C185%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2%2F9ns9x2fctg3l" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Xbox | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">GreenManGaming (Steam) | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDragon-s-Dogma-2-Xbox-Series-X%2F5262667261%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568818&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdragons-dogma-2-xbox-series-x%2F6568818.p%3FskuId%3D6568818&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">BestBuy

Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition Get a head start on your adventures with the Deluxe Edition of Dragon's Dogma 2. This version includes the base game and the A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack. Pre-order: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2-deluxe-edition%2F9p9l5bx6735q" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"">Xbox | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-deluxe-edition-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"">Steam (GreenManGaming)

Good luck on your journey Arisen

As you can see, you have a decent selection of editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to choose from. If you just want the base game only, you can go for the Standard Edition. However, if you want some useful items to give you a head start in the game, then the Deluxe version is for you.

In addition, pre-ordering either the Standard or Deluxe edition will net you a selection of strong weapons and gear that will aid you greatly in the early game.

If you want to learn more about Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out our preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2 where our own Jez Corden discovers that this game has the potential to be one of the best Xbox titles and best PC titles in recent memory.