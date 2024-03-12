Dragon's Dogma 2 might have the best character creator ever made

What you should know

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an upcoming video game sequel created by Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno.

The character creator is free on all platforms, including Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation.

Creators around the globe have assembled some tremendous and horrendous things, showing its potential.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is launching on March 22, and I couldn't be more keen to get my hands on it, and neither can Managing Editor Jez Corden. Ever since trying the original a couple of years ago, I knew there was something unique about it. That's when I discovered that the same person responsible for the magnificence, Devil May Cry, also made Dragon's Dogma. That man is Hideaki Itsuno, and he's back again—this time with the greatest character creator of all time.

First, let's define Dragon's Dogma 2. It's described as a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience—from the appearance of their Arisen to their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations, and more—in a truly immersive fantasy world. "The appearance of their Arisen" feels oddly self-aware. If you're interested, you can check out the lore of the original game.

Let me inspire you with two of my beauties if you haven't seen the character creator in motion. These took me about 15 minutes, but giggling too hard cost me my cat's love, and he ran away. When stains won't go away, who do you call?

Yes, I made Mr. Clean, and I had a few realizations about this piece of "art." The first is that I should be a video game character designer. The second Mr. Clean revision is about three-quarters of the way to Lex Luthor or Agent 47, depending on how you swing it. Since Jesse Eisenberg ruined Luthor for me years ago, I hopped on the Agent 47 train instead.

Image 1 of 2 When it comes to Clean, there's only one. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) Diana, can you hear me? (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Again, I went ahead and made these in less than twenty minutes. I had an idea; I executed it. I thought about taking a crack at John Wick later, but someone already made him, too. They also constructed his old friend from the first flick, Will.

You're probably starting to see the range this creator puts in players' hands. Just wait; it gets even more ridiculous or possibly more treacherous. You choose because I'm doubtful if I can trust the next few.

Image 1 of 5 Yeah, I guess you could say I'm back (Image credit: Dantics via YouTube) There's no rhyme or reason to this life. It's days like today scattered among the rest. (Image credit: Reddit user Starlordoftherings) He's getting tired of that boy. (Image credit: Reddit user DaftPower) Ruh roh, Raggy. (Image credit: Reddit user TowerofMG) Oh Patches, you absolute piece of #$%^ (Image credit: Reddit user Mogul162)

When it comes to shirtless guys in video games, there are a lot to pick from — probably too many, upon further reflection. However, a few modern fellas stick out amongst the rest. Some are old, some centuries old. Some are men, and some are gods, and the community gave us Kratos, the God of Dogma!

However, when there's danger, you can summon just about any of the guys above to take care of it. When there's a mystery, though? You call on Mystery Inc. Well, at least you call on somebody with the finest sandwiches: Shaggy!

Oh, how I love this creator. It speaks to me in ways a video game feature hasn't in years. I adore this. I'd be surprised if I don't end up with over five hours on the character creator before the game even launches on March 22. As promised, I leave you now with a cursed collection. One that I hope strikes fear into the heart of yourself and your enemies.

Image 1 of 8 I guess I choose you, Pikachu? (Image credit: Reddit user The Infernum) Lae'zel isn't going to take your crap in either game universe. (Image credit: Reddit via Evening_Speaker4737) A gallery of misfits. Hey Grigori, I'm gonna put some dirt in your eye. (Image credit: Reddit via rasamasala) You can't cast a shadow without a little light. (Image credit: Reddit via throwRA_deerling) I think this is just a really old Magneto, right? (Image credit: Reddit via mmmmmm8989) Tomb raiding dragon dungeons. (Image credit: Reddit via PeepoSadClap) "Oh, yeah. I thought we'd start off with soup and a light salad, and then see how we feel after that." (Image credit: Reddit user Deliciously_Devious) Perfectly balances, as all things should be. (Image credit: Reddit via StepBrolmStuck)

Well, what do you think about the "demo of the year"? I think it might need a Metacritic page. Are there any creations we missed that you feel are entirely necessary to be shared? Something to cleanse the palette or burn the eyes some more? Let us know below, or drop an image on our X page!

If you want to download the tool yourself, make sure to check out the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator. Available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation. Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on March 22 on all previously mentioned platforms.