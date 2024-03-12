Dragon's Dogma 2 might have the best character creator ever made
Check out some of the best creations we've seen so far, and share your own.
What you should know
- Dragon's Dogma 2 is an upcoming video game sequel created by Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno.
- The character creator is free on all platforms, including Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation.
- Creators around the globe have assembled some tremendous and horrendous things, showing its potential.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is launching on March 22, and I couldn't be more keen to get my hands on it, and neither can Managing Editor Jez Corden. Ever since trying the original a couple of years ago, I knew there was something unique about it. That's when I discovered that the same person responsible for the magnificence, Devil May Cry, also made Dragon's Dogma. That man is Hideaki Itsuno, and he's back again—this time with the greatest character creator of all time.
First, let's define Dragon's Dogma 2. It's described as a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience—from the appearance of their Arisen to their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations, and more—in a truly immersive fantasy world. "The appearance of their Arisen" feels oddly self-aware. If you're interested, you can check out the lore of the original game.
Let me inspire you with two of my beauties if you haven't seen the character creator in motion. These took me about 15 minutes, but giggling too hard cost me my cat's love, and he ran away. When stains won't go away, who do you call?
Yes, I made Mr. Clean, and I had a few realizations about this piece of "art." The first is that I should be a video game character designer. The second Mr. Clean revision is about three-quarters of the way to Lex Luthor or Agent 47, depending on how you swing it. Since Jesse Eisenberg ruined Luthor for me years ago, I hopped on the Agent 47 train instead.
Again, I went ahead and made these in less than twenty minutes. I had an idea; I executed it. I thought about taking a crack at John Wick later, but someone already made him, too. They also constructed his old friend from the first flick, Will.
You're probably starting to see the range this creator puts in players' hands. Just wait; it gets even more ridiculous or possibly more treacherous. You choose because I'm doubtful if I can trust the next few.
When it comes to shirtless guys in video games, there are a lot to pick from — probably too many, upon further reflection. However, a few modern fellas stick out amongst the rest. Some are old, some centuries old. Some are men, and some are gods, and the community gave us Kratos, the God of Dogma!
However, when there's danger, you can summon just about any of the guys above to take care of it. When there's a mystery, though? You call on Mystery Inc. Well, at least you call on somebody with the finest sandwiches: Shaggy!
Oh, how I love this creator. It speaks to me in ways a video game feature hasn't in years. I adore this. I'd be surprised if I don't end up with over five hours on the character creator before the game even launches on March 22. As promised, I leave you now with a cursed collection. One that I hope strikes fear into the heart of yourself and your enemies.
A gallery of misfits.
Well, what do you think about the "demo of the year"? I think it might need a Metacritic page. Are there any creations we missed that you feel are entirely necessary to be shared? Something to cleanse the palette or burn the eyes some more? Let us know below, or drop an image on our X page!
If you want to download the tool yourself, make sure to check out the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator. Available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation. Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on March 22 on all previously mentioned platforms.
Dragon's Dogma 2
Play as the Arisen, cursed to defend the world from the return of the Great Dragon. Enlist intelligent AI party members and traverse an unprecedented and immersive world caught in international political intrigue and threats, both small and world-defining.
Pre-order: Amazon | Xbox | GreenManGaming (Steam)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.