Elden Ring DLC Beast Claw: How to grab Shadow of the Erdtree's most savage and brutal new weapon immediately

Howl at the Erdtree and let loose your Beast Claws on Messmer and his army

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has given players a ton of new weapons to help them survive and conquer the twisted Land of Shadow, from nimble Light Greatswords like the Milady to lightning-fast hand-to-hand martial arts. By far, the most chaotic and brutal of these new weapons to master is the Beast Claw.

Inspired by the Beast Claw weapon from FromSoftware's Bloodborne, Elden Ring's take on the weapon type gives players the ability to recklessly charge into the fray to rip and tear enemies apart like a savage beast. The wild mobility of this weapon's move-set can be difficult to control at first, but once you get the handle on it, you will have tons of fun clawing at your enemies and watching their health melt before your eyes.

If you want to get your hands on this weapon, then you're in luck because it can be acquired practically at the beginning of the Elden Ring DLC, and we're going to help you find it.

Where to find the Beast Claw in the Elden Ring DLC

The Beast Claw lies in the forest southeast of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. (Image credit: Windows Central / FromSoftware Inc.)

We're not exaggerating when we say you get the Beast Claw at the beginning of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree because they lie in a forest southeast of the Gravesite Plain Site of the Grace. Explore the forest until you encounter a hostile NPC called Logur, the Beast Claw.

Kill him and you will obtain the Beast Claw weapon. Be careful when fighting him because Logur is extremely fast, hits like a wild animal, and his attacks cause the Bloodloss status effect which can chop off a huge chunk of your health when the build-up gauge is filled.

Experience what its like to play as a monster with Beast Claws

Use the Beast Claw to slash at your enemies' blindspots and rip out their heart once they're staggered. (Image credit: Windows Central / FromSoftware Inc.)

The Beast Claw is one of the most awesome and fun weapons to use in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree if you prefer having an aggressive play style. These weapons have insanely fast attack combos, excellent gap-closers to help you close to an enemy quickly after dodging an attack, and a special command where if you press the dodge button while charging up a heavy attack, it will cancel it to do an evasive backflip instead while doing a slash attack at the same time.

In addition, this weapon can cause the Bloodloss status natively without any affinity infusions, which synergizes with this weapon extremely well as its fast attacks can build up the status effect gauge on enemies very quickly. Also, this weapon can stagger enemies that wear little to no armor, potentially preventing them from ever attacking as they're too busy being stun-locked by the Beast Claw to death.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only drawback is that the Beast Claw has below-average scaling with Strength and Dexterity. However, you can fix that by changing its affinity with Whetblades to have its innate attack power scale better with the best Elden Ring builds.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.