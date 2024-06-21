Elden Ring DLC Milady location: The coolest new weapon type is just a quick ride away

Alright, look. I know everyone is going crazy for the Hand-to-Hand martial arts weapon in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and I can't really blame you: Kung Fu Souls is a pretty awesome idea, and in the testing I've done, it's actually pretty darn effective, too. However, as a certified Sword Enjoyer™, it would be irresponsible of me not to direct your attention to what I think is the expansion's coolest new weapon type: Light Greatswords.

These lovely weapons combine the power of a Greatsword, the speed of a Straight Sword, and the range of a Thrusting Sword into a single slender blade, complete with a flowing, stylish moveset that'll make you feel like the coolest duelist to ever walk the Lands Between. And luckily, there's a fantastic one you can get within minutes of taking your first steps into the Land of Shadow.

The Light Greatsword I'm referring to is Milady, which you may have heard about while watching or reading Shadow of the Erdtree previews. Now that the Elden Ring DLC is actually out, I'll show you its location and how to get it early.

Milady location in the Elden Ring DLC

Image 1 of 2 The location of Milady, just past the Castle Front Site of Grace but before the cave that leads to Castle Ensis. (Image credit: Windows Central) At the cave, turn around, head up these stairs, and then climb the watchtower's ladder to find the weapon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm not kidding when I say Milady's location is just about a quick two-minute Torrent ride away from the start of the DLC. From the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace, head north and then east across the Ellac Greatbridge and ride straight through the camp until you get to the Castle Front Site of Grace in front of Castle Ensis. From there, start heading into the castle — fighting or running past the Troll Knight — until you get to the mouth of a cave.

Going through the cave will take you to the rest of Castle Ensis, but you actually want to turn around — you'll see a stairway that leads to a small fort with a watchtower. Dispatch nearby enemies, then go up the stairs and proceed to climb the ladder into the watchtower where Milady is waiting in a chest.

Milady is one of the three Light Greatswords added in Shadow of the Erdtree, and is by far the quickest and easiest to obtain. It naturally scales best with Dexterity, with Strength as a secondary stat; it's infusable, though, so you can make it work with any of the best Elden Ring builds. I made it Cold and have been using it on my Strength/Intelligence character, and even though I don't have a ton of Dexterity, it's been performing quite well — the fact many of its attacks hit multiple times makes it an excellent choice for applying status effects like Frostbite.

