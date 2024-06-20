Elden Ring DLC players: 1 important tip for you as you begin your new adventure

Finally, after over a year of waiting since developer FromSoftware announced it in February 2023, players can finally jump into the long-awaited Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. As long as they meet the Elden Ring DLC requirements, Tarnished champions can head to the arena of Mohg, Lord of Blood, "touch the withered arm," and enter the Land of Shadow to follow in Miquella's footsteps.

Much like the Lands Between from the base game of Elden Ring, this new realm is absolutely colossal, and thoroughly exploring it to find all the wondrous secrets it holds will take players dozens of hours. Along the way, you'll be finding tons of valuable items like new weapons, armor sets, spells, talismans, and more — all of which expand the game's gigantic sandbox and unlock new possibilities for putting together the best Elden Ring builds. However, in a game like this where there are already hundreds upon hundreds of pickups, finding new ones in your inventory can be annoyingly difficult.

Thankfully, FromSoftware has added new markings and a Recent Items inventory tab in the massive 1.12 update accompanying the DLC that highlight and shows the latest items you've collected during your journey, respectively. However, they're not enabled by default, so you have to toggle them on yourself. Here's how to do that:

How to see new items in Elden Ring

You'll find the options to display new items you pick up in the Display menu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To mark new items and display the Recent Items tab in your inventory, simply do the following:

1. Navigate to the System menu, either in-game or from the main menu.

2. Go to the Display tab. From the left side, it's the third tab to the right.

3. Toggle "Mark New Items" on, which will place an exclamation point next to newly acquired items.

4. Then, toggle "Show Recent Items Tab" on, which adds the Show Recent Items tab to your inventory that displays the items you've recently picked up.

And that's it! With that done, you should be able to easily find all of the new items you get in the Elden Ring DLC in your inventory. There are countless new weapons, spells, and more to try out and buildcraft with, so have fun!

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.