Finally, the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a reveal date

Ubisoft recently announced that it will show the world's first cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the next major entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise, on its official YouTube channel on May 15, 2024.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin's Creed Shadows.Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.

All known information regarding Assassin's Creed Shadows is that it was initially titled Assassin's Creed, Codename RED, and will be set in Feudal Japan.

Also, according to a press release by Ubisoft, they will host a challenge event on their social media channels for players to partake in. From today until May 15, participants will be tasked with completing an Hourglass puzzle, and anybody who completes it will be rewarded with a mysterious prize.

What new stealthy assassinations awaits us in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

When the official reveal happens, it will have been seven months since the last entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, released for consoles and PCs. Our own Rebecca Spear reviewed Assassin's Creed Mirage and was pleasantly to see this title bring the franchise back to its stealth-action roots after the series focused heavily on open-world action-adventure titles for many years like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Origins.

Will Assassin's Creed Shadows maintain the stealth-action gameplay that Assassin's Creed Mirage brought back to foray, or will it be another open-world action-adventure title? We will have to tune into Ubisoft's YouTube channel this Wednesday to find out when Ubisoft unveils the next chapter of the Assassin's Creed franchise on May 15, 2024.