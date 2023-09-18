Get over here! Mortal Kombat 1 is ALREADY on sale thanks to this deal

2023 has been full of incredible new game releases, but if you're a fan of 1v1 fighting games, the one you've probably been looking forward to the most is Mortal Kombat 1. This reboot of the fan-favorite gore-filled series is scheduled to launch for everyone on September 19 for $69.99, but thanks to a sweet discount on GreenManGaming, you can score a code for the Steam (PC) version of the game for a full 15% discount. That knocks the price of the Standard Edition down to $59.49, and the Premium Edition to $93.49 (from $109.99).

The Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 simply includes the base game, but the Premium Edition comes with a variety of extra bonuses and benefits. Specifically, its owners automatically get access to the Kombat Pack DLC that includes the playable characters Omni-Man, Homelander, Peacemaker, Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda. They will also get one week of early access to future DLC fighters, as well as 1,250 of Mortal Kombat 1's in-game Dragon Krystals currency. With these, you'll be able to purchase exclusive cosmetic items.

Regardless of which version of Mortal Kombat 1 you choose to buy, though, you can look forward to experiencing a brand new era of one of gaming's longest-running franchises. Set in a new universe shaped by Fire God Liu Kang, the game features a cinematic story campaign to play through, the return of many beloved Mortal Kombat characters with reimagined backstories and conflicts, the introduction of several new fighters that expand the scale of the MK universe, and a variety of fresh game modes, gameplay mechanics, and gruesome "FATALITY!" finishers that distinguish the new title from past entries.

One of the biggest additions to Mortal Kombat 1 is the Kameo Fighters system, with which NetherRealm Studios has brought the "assist character" mechanic to the series. During matches, you'll be able to call upon one of many different Mortal Kombat characters to temporarily aid you in battle, and can take advantage of this to either get some breathing room or intensify your own assaults.

We have a full review of the game coming soon, but in the meantime, don't miss our hands-on first impressions of Mortal Kombat 1 from Summer Games Fest. Suffice to say, this is undoubtedly one of the most exciting titles coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch this year, and we fully expect it to stand out as one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023. Make sure you take advantage of the above deal while it lasts if you've got a solid gaming PC.