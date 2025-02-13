GOG hypes up support for a classic Capcom JRPG franchise returning to PC after Dino Crisis: "We hear you loud and clear!"

GOG.com has recently announced on X that a survey done by its GOG Dreamlist feature shows that one of the most requested games players want re-releasing on PC is Breath of Fire 4. In fact, fans have cast over 9,235 votes to see this classic JRPG revived and preserved on GOG's digital platform, much like GOG has been doing with other classic Capcom games like Dino Crisis 1 and 2 and even the original Resident Evil trilogy.

Breath of Fire fans – we hear you loud and clear! 💜Since launching the GOG Dreamlist, you've shown incredible love and passion for this iconic series. Thousands of votes have been cast, and some of the most heartfelt stories have been shared.The beautiful Breath of Fire… pic.twitter.com/TA90a5liIAFebruary 12, 2025

For those who have never heard of this game, Breath of Fire 4 is a turn-based JRPG released in 2000 for the PlayStation One, and it is the fourth installment in Capcom's classic Breath of Fire JRPG franchise.

It has often been tied with its predecessor, Breath of Fire 3, as the best entry in the series by fans and critics for its epic story, charming characters, vast world filled with wonderous locales, engrossing art direction, and in-depth combat system.

It's about time for a return to Breath of Fire

I can confirm these claims as I grew up playing Breath of Fire 4 as a kid back in the early 2000s, and it was one of my favorite childhood JRPGs alongside the likes of Final Fantasy 9, Shadow Hearts, and Legend of Dragoon, to name a few.

So, to see Breath of Fire 4 still receive such a cult following even after over two decades warms my nostalgic heart, and it would be awesome to see GOG bring it back on PC with remastered visuals.

Furthermore, if Breath of Fire 4 ends up becoming a popular, financial success on GOG, perhaps that could convince Capcom to make a new next-gen Breath of Fire game. After all, if once-dormant Capcom IPs like Onimusha and Okami can make a comeback, then Breath of Fire deserves a shot, too.