Here's the exact release time you can play STALKER 2 on launch day this week

GSC Game World's STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of 2024's most-anticipated titles, with the Xbox and Windows PC survival horror FPS getting tons of attention on social media and garnering so much interest on Steam that it's now the fourth most-wishlisted game on the platform. The wait for the game has been a painfully long one due to several delays caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but after much hardship, its developers are finally ready to launch the title. It's now just a few days away from its scheduled release date, with preloading available on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Naturally, plenty of stalkers want to know when exactly they'll be able to cross The Zone's borders and begin their adventure in the massive open world. For a long time, we've only known about the STALKER 2 release date, but recently GSC also revealed its specific launch time as well. You'll find that information below, along with a brief overview of what to expect from the shooter.

When you can play STALKER 2

Here's the official release time map for STALKER 2's global launch. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

The official STALKER 2 release date is Wednesday, November 20 — a short two days away, at the time of writing. That's been public knowledge for quite a while now, but something we've only learned recently is the game's exact launch time. GSC's big sequel is slated to drop globally at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET that day, according to a new post from the studio; notably, that means some eastern regions won't get access to the FPS until early in the morning on November 21, while players in South America and Europe can get started in the afternoon or evening of launch day.

You'll find a map of STALKER 2's official release times in major time zones across the world both in the image above and in the table below that goes over what you need to know. If your time zone isn't listed, you can use a handy time zone converter to figure out when you'll be able to play.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Release time Pacific Time (PT) November 20, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) November 20, 11:00 a.m. Brasilia Time (BRT) November 20, 1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) November 20, 4:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) November 20, 5:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET) November 20, 6:00 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) November 21, 12:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) November 21, 1:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) November 21, 3:00 a.m. New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) November 21, 5:00 a.m.

What is STALKER 2, exactly?

The sun rises over Pripyat... (Image credit: GSC Game World)

As its name suggests, STALKER 2 is part of a series that's become something of a cult classic in PC gaming circles over the years, though modern players and Xbox users may not know anything about it since the previous games — Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat — launched well over a decade ago in the tail end of the 2000s. You don't need to play "STALKER 1" to enjoy STALKER 2, to be clear, but if you're not sure what to expect from the new game, read on.

Like its predecessors, STALKER 2 is a single player open world survival shooter set in a fictional version of the real-world Chernobyl Exclusion Zone that was set up in the aftermath of the infamous 1986 nuclear power plant disaster. A bizarre second calamity occurred in "The Zone" in 2006, spawning horrifically mutated creatures, pockets of supernatural phenomena called anomalies, and strange "artifact" trinkets capable of remarkable feats like rapid radiation cleansing or energy restoration.

Despite quarantining efforts from military forces, explorers called stalkers have poured into The Zone over the years to hunt for valuable artifacts, combat its threats, investigate its wonders, and more. It's against this backdrop of competing factions and dynamic dangers that STALKER 2 takes place, putting you in the boots of a stalker and challenging you to survive despite the hostility of the environment. Keeping yourself fed, well-rested, clear of radiation, and stocked on ammo is a constant challenge, as is finding, maintaining, and upgrading quality gear. The Zone itself in STALKER 2 is the biggest it's ever been, with 20 full regions to explore — including expanded versions of areas from past games and wholly new ones as well.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on November 20, and looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games. It has a $59.99 MSRP, but notably, you can preorder it with a discount at CDKeys right now. On day one, you'll also be able to play it through Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.