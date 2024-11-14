Can I play STALKER 2 without playing "STALKER 1"?

A cinematic cutscene from STALKER 2 that players will see at some point during their adventure.

Can you play STALKER 2 without playing the previous games? Yes, it's fine to play STALKER 2 without having played the previous STALKER games if you're a newcomer to the series. Developer GSC Game World calls it an "independent sequel" that serves as a great starting point, though speaking as a longtime fan of the franchise, you may want to play the older titles to gain a better understanding of past events in The Zone and the people and factions that operate in it.

You don't need to play the STALKER trilogy first

A group of stalker comrades relaxing around a campfire in STALKER 2. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

GSC Game World's long-awaited survival FPS STALKER 2 is finally on the cusp of launching after several years of delays due to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and unsurprisingly, hype for it is climbing. Since it's been over 10 years since the last game in the franchise came out, though, many interested in STALKER 2 today are concerned that they'll feel lost in the sequel without having played "STALKER 1."

In actuality, there are three STALKER games — Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat — that released before STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but don't worry; playing them isn't necessary in order to enjoy the new entry. GSC Game World touched on this directly in the official STALKER 2 FAQ, noting that "it's an independent sequel to the STALKER trilogy, so it can be a great start of your journey within the STALKER universe."

In other words, while STALKER 2 is a sequel to the older games, it sounds like its narrative and events are only loosely (if at all) connected to the trilogy. That means you won't have any trouble understanding what's going on in the story, and can focus on enjoying the FPS instead of worrying about missing vital context or information.

... But you might want to

A screenshot of STALKER: Clear Sky running on Xbox Series X|S. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

While playing the original STALKER trilogy isn't a requirement for STALKER 2, you may still want to do so before you jump into the sequel after it launches on November 20. GSC Game World recommends experiencing them first "to maximize the immersion," and speaking as someone who's played the older titles many times, they feature a lot of worldbuilding that will help you understand past events in The Zone, some of its politics, and several of the factions you'll come across in STALKER 2.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.89 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

The STALKER trilogy has always been available to play on Windows PC through Valve's PC gaming platform Steam, but earlier this year, it also shadow dropped on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as the "Legends of The Zone Trilogy." Notably, these ports of the games feature several console-specific enhancements like the implementation of a radial menu for easier gear and inventory management as well as the addition of aim assist to make the shooter gameplay more controller-friendly, among others.

While you can buy each STALKER trilogy game individually, the most cost-effective way to pick them up is to buy the $40 bundle of all of them that's offered on both Xbox and PC platforms. Unfortunately, these games aren't playable with Xbox Game Pass, but at least STALKER 2 itself will be.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on November 20, and looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games. It has a $59.99 MSRP, but notably, you can preorder it with a discount at CDKeys right now. On day one, you'll also be able to play it through Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors