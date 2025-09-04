The Plucky Squire is a unique and fun game that's included in this month's Humble Bundle.

Humble Bundle is a monthly subscription that gets you access to games each month. Since the subscription costs $14.99 per month, it is a great way to expand your PC gaming library at an affordable price.

This month, the bundle is especially worth it, since it gets you $242.94 worth of games for just $14.99 total.

September's bundle comes with WWE 2K25, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, The Plucky Squire, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, Return to Monkey Island, Eastern Exorcist, Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, and Grapple Dog.

WWE 2K25

As the latest installment in the WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K25 lets you relive iconic moments from wrestling history. You can also "right the historical wrongs" by playing historic match and changing the outcome.

The game features a roster of over 300 stars. The documentary-style retelling of wrestling history is hosted by Paul “The Wiseman” Heyman.

One thing it does not have is "The Island," which is a game mode available exclusively to console players. That means PC players can't enjoy the Bray Wyatt storyline either. WWE 2K25 is still a fun game on PC, it's just important to note its limits.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

This bundle includes several expansions to the popular Destiny 2. In total, the content adds dozens of hours of gameplay to the FPS title. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is a good bundle that expands the game, but it is not a definitive edition. There are several types of content that are not included in it.

Here is what you will get as part of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection:

The Final Shape Standard Edition

Lightfall Standard Edition

The Witch Queen Standard Edition

Beyond Light Pack

Shadowkeep Pack

Forsaken Pack

30th Anniversary Pack

Pit of Heresy Dungeon

Shattered Throne Dungeon

Grasp of Avarice Dungeon

Note that Dungeon Keys for The Final Shape, Lightfall, and The Witch Queen are sold separately. Also, The Beyond Light and Shadowkeep campaigns are accessible to all Destiny 2 players, so they aren't in this pack.

The Plucky Squire

This action-adventure platformer has a twist. The antagonist of the game and The Plucky Squire's main character can both break the fourth wall and know they're in a story! In the game, you'll jump between the 2D world and 3D world, solve puzzles, and face off against Humpgrump.

In our review of The Plucky Squire, the game earned a rare perfect score.

"Overall, The Plucky Squire is a charming, surprisingly family-friendly win from Devolver Digital that is both accessible and approachable for most ages," said our Cole Martin. She added that she "wouldn't be surprised to see the title being heralded as one of 2024's best games for kids and adults alike."

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

In this magical game you command armies, recruit heroes, and gather artifacts and treasure. You can choose between three styles of gameplay: the Necromancer, the Alchemist, or the Artificer.

While this strategy game has turn-based mechanics, it also promises fast-paced combat. SpellForce: Conquest of Eo has over 600 procedurally generated campaigns.

Return to Monkey Island

As the latest entry in its franchise, Return to Monkey Island combines its familiar point-and-click gameplay with a modern inventory system and context-sensitive actions.

You can "monkey around" in the fun world presented by series creator Ron Gilbert. In the game, you move through the narrative by solving puzzles and interacting with non-playable characters.

Eastern Exorcist

With visuals inspired by Chinese ink painting, this game has you battle demons in a 2-D side scrolling adventure. Two intertwining stories see Xiahao Xue fight to cure her brother and Lu Yunchuan aim to avenge fallen allies.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Cars, guns, fire, and explosions. Need I say more? Ok, I'll say a bit more. This racing game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe features both arena-style battles and structured races.

I love racing games, spent countless hours playing Twisted Metal as a kid, and live a few miles from Warhammer World, so it should be no surprise that Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is the most intriguing game to me that's included in September Humble Bundle.

Grapple Dog

This family-friendly title is a platformer starring an adorable little dog. You navigate levels using a grappling hook to solve puzzles and collect items. You can also bounce off walls, swim, and swing your way around enemies. Grapple Dog has six worlds and includes secret areas to explore.

What is Humble Bundle? Humble Bundle is a subscription that gets you access to limited-time game bundles. Each month, a collection of games is included as part of the $14.99 monthly subscription. The service usually mixes in popular titles as well as indie games worth playing.

Expand your game library at a fraction of the cost

If you love to try new games or have a catalogue of titles you can fall back on and enjoy, Humble Bundle is an excellent way to expand your collection.

For just under $15 per month, you'll gain access to hundreds of dollars worth of games. In many cases, one or two games included in a monthly Humble Bundle would cost more than $15 on their own.

This month's collection includes a wide range of titles, spanning from the well-known Destiny 2: Legacy Collection to indie games such as The Plucky Squire.

I'd recommend trying the Plucky Squire right away. The game earned a perfect 5/5 in our review for its charming worlds and challenges. Our Cole Martin said the game serves as "a family-friendly love letter to the art and literature that creatively inspires us."