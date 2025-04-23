This year, Bethesda's worst-kept secret was Oblivion Remastered — a newly released remake of the classic 2006 open-world fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion we first heard whispers about two years ago in 2023. Still, while those that follow gaming news closely knew the title was coming at some point, that didn't stop the studio and its partners at Virtuos Games from surprising everyone with an exciting shadow drop of the remaster earlier this week.

Thus far, the success of Oblivion Remastered has been more explosive than a Master-level Immolating Blast, with the game surging to the top of the Steam Top Sellers chart and averaging well over 100,000 Steam players at any given moment on weekdays. It's also on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox PC app, and PS5, with folks on the former two platforms making their way to Cyrodiil through Xbox Game Pass as well. And notably, some of those players have found a way to jump in with Virtual Reality (VR).

This first came to my attention when I spotted a viral clip of the opening of the game being played in VR on social media last night. In it, motion controls are being used to move around and punch Mythic Dawn enemies, showing that the RPG is wholly playable with the mod being used. You can watch it below:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Already works in VR thanks to a mod. We are living in the best timeline. pic.twitter.com/Naio6kFa8VApril 22, 2025

After doing a little digging, it turns out that the mod in question is UEVR — a software designed to "transform your favorite Unreal Engine games into 6DOF VR experiences with minimal effort" when injected into them while they're running. Since Oblivion Remastered was built in Unreal Engine 5, the program works with it and enables important VR features like 3DOF motion controls, full 6DOF head tracking, projecting the game UI into the worldspace, and others. It's also compatible with many different headsets, including Oculus, Valve Index, Vive, Meta Quest, and WMR.

If you're interested in trying to get VR working in the remake yourself, the official UEVR GitHub page has instructions on how to do so, along with a repository you can download the mod from. It also wouldn't be a bad idea to join the Flatscreen to VR Modding Community Discord server the UEVR page links to, as you'll be able to ask others for help if you're having trouble.

It's pretty awesome that fans were able to get VR working for Oblivion Remastered in mere hours after it came out yesterday, and for many, the ability to play their favorite childhood RPG in this immersive format is a dream come true. "It's Oblivion in VR. I've waited 20 years for this, man," exclaimed VR content creator GingasVR during a stream as she swung a sword around with motion controls. "This is everything I've ever dreamed of. By Azura, by Azura, by Azura!"

If you're curious to learn more about Oblivion Remastered, I recommend checking out our guides on what each version of the game gives you, the list of all the changes the remake makes, and the game's official PC requirements and specs. We also have a review-style evaluation of the remaster coming soon, so stay tuned for that.

Note that while Oblivion Remastered's MSRP is $49.99, the PC version has already gone on sale for sizable discounts across popular third-party retailers like Fanatical, CDKeys, and Green Man Gaming. With the best deal available right now, you can pick up the remade classic for just $41.49 at Fanatical. As I said before, you also have the option of playing with Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.