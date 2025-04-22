The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements and specs — Can your computer run this refined RPG classic?

Following the official The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered announcement today, the game shadow dropped on various platforms, including PC.



But, if you want to play this gorgeous remaster, you're going to have to make sure your gaming desktop, gaming laptop, or gaming handheld can handle its system requirements.

Here's everything you need to know about Oblivion Remaster PC specs.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — PC requirements and specs

The minimum and recommended system requirements aren't too intense, but you will need a lot of storage space. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered minimum requirements

The minimum system requirements really aren't that intensive, but you will definitely need to make sure you have enough storage space.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti DirectX Version 12 Storage 125 GB available space

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered recommended specs

Even the Oblivion remaster's recommended system requirements aren't that demanding. But it's very possible you might have clear up space for the game file or upgrade your current SSD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5-10600K Memory 32 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080 DirectX Version 12 Storage 125 GB available space

Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered coming to Mac? No. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has only been made available for PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It cannot be played on Mac.

Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass? Yes! You can access and play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's available day one and is an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — How to check your PC specs

You'll need to double check that your laptop, desktop, or handheld can handle this remaster. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Now that you've taken a look at The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered system requirements, you'll need to check and see if your PC can handle the game. Thankfully, this is pretty easy to do.

Follow the steps below, and you'll know everything you need to about what your rig is equipped with in no time:

Click the Windows button on the taskbar.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Type dxdiag in the taskbar.

Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications.

Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory, processors, and Windows version.

Click on Display tab for GPU details.

You can also press Ctrl + Alt + Delete, select Task Manager, click on the Performance tab, and then check the sub tabs for CPU, Memory, Disk, and GPU to learn about your computer.

How to upgrade your PC for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

We've got several helpful guides for upgrading your PC, so you can play Oblivion Remastered. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Elder Scrolls Oblivion remaster doesn't have nearly as intensive system requirements as, say, Alan Wake II or STALKER 2, but it's still possible your PC might not be up to snuff.

Most people will just have to make sure you have enough room on your SSD to make room for that required 125GB of available space.

If you do need to upgrade your desktop or laptop, you can find help at our following how-to guides and more.

Does The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered run on gaming handhelds?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is officially Steam Deck verified, which means it should easily run on most PC gaming handhelds including Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and more gaming handhelds.

For more information, check out our Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered handheld guide.

Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck compatible? Yes, it sure is! The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is Steam Deck Verified and should run well on Valve's handheld.