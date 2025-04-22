The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements and specs — Can your computer run this refined RPG classic?
Can your rig handle the new Elder Scrolls Oblivion remaster that just shadow dropped? Let's look at the specs.
Following the official The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered announcement today, the game shadow dropped on various platforms, including PC.
But, if you want to play this gorgeous remaster, you're going to have to make sure your gaming desktop, gaming laptop, or gaming handheld can handle its system requirements.
Here's everything you need to know about Oblivion Remaster PC specs.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Standard Edition: $43.99 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) | $49.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC)
Deluxe Edition: $54.99 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) | $59.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC)
Deluxe Upgrade: $9.09 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) | $9.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox & PC)
This classic Elder Scrolls game has gotten new visuals and improved mechanics. Revisit Tamriel or experience it for the first time while weaving your own story in a rich fantasy world.
Buy at: CDKeys (Steam) | Steam | Xbox
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — PC requirements and specs
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered minimum requirements
The minimum system requirements really aren't that intensive, but you will definitely need to make sure you have enough storage space.
OS
Windows 10 64-bit
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
Memory
16 GB RAM
Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti
DirectX
Version 12
Storage
125 GB available space
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered recommended specs
Even the Oblivion remaster's recommended system requirements aren't that demanding. But it's very possible you might have clear up space for the game file or upgrade your current SSD.
OS
Windows 10 64-bit
Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5-10600K
Memory
32 GB RAM
Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080
DirectX
Version 12
Storage
125 GB available space
Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered coming to Mac?
No. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has only been made available for PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It cannot be played on Mac.
Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes! You can access and play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's available day one and is an Xbox Play Anywhere title.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered — How to check your PC specs
Now that you've taken a look at The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered system requirements, you'll need to check and see if your PC can handle the game. Thankfully, this is pretty easy to do.
Follow the steps below, and you'll know everything you need to about what your rig is equipped with in no time:
Click the Windows button on the taskbar.
Type dxdiag in the taskbar.
Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications.
Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory, processors, and Windows version.
Click on Display tab for GPU details.
You can also press Ctrl + Alt + Delete, select Task Manager, click on the Performance tab, and then check the sub tabs for CPU, Memory, Disk, and GPU to learn about your computer.
How to upgrade your PC for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
The Elder Scrolls Oblivion remaster doesn't have nearly as intensive system requirements as, say, Alan Wake II or STALKER 2, but it's still possible your PC might not be up to snuff.
Most people will just have to make sure you have enough room on your SSD to make room for that required 125GB of available space.
If you do need to upgrade your desktop or laptop, you can find help at our following how-to guides and more.
- Recommendations: Best pre-built gaming PCs | Best gaming laptops
- Memory: How to upgrade and install RAM in a laptop | How to upgrade and install RAM in a desktop
- Storage: Best SSD for PC | How to upgrade laptop HDD to SSD | Tips to free up space on Windows 11
- CPU: Best CPU for your PC | How to install an Intel CPU in your PC
- GPU: Best graphics cards | How to install a new graphics card
- Overall tips: How to build your PC the right way
Does The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered run on gaming handhelds?
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is officially Steam Deck verified, which means it should easily run on most PC gaming handhelds including Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and more gaming handhelds.
For more information, check out our Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered handheld guide.
Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck compatible?
Yes, it sure is! The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is Steam Deck Verified and should run well on Valve's handheld.
Can you play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds?
Yes! Since the Oblivion remaster is Steam Deck Verified, it should run well on most PC gaming handhelds including ROG Ally, Legion Go, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and more.
