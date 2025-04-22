Is it Hell trying to get Oblivion Remastered to work on handhelds, or is it a breeze?

2006 was a monumental year for video games with the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, with an impact on the future of role-playing games that's still felt today.

On Apr. 22, 2025, Bethesda Softworks and Xbox fired an Oblivion-sized bomb at the industry by shadow dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, a total overhaul for the classic RPG with updated visuals, countless quality-of-life and gameplay improvements, and much more.

It's available right now, too, across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Yes, that also includes our favorite gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, but can you actually play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on these portable devices, and how is the experience?

Here's what you need to know.

Can I play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on gaming handhelds? Best answer: Yes, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered should run on gaming handhelds, with full controller support and a variety of graphical settings to tailor the game to your needs. Oblivion Remastered is also fully Steam Deck Verified, with Steam Deck iconography, legible text, and reliable performance. We still have our own testing to do, including verifying the best settings to obtain the optimal playing experience and checking for cross-platform progression support, so stay tuned for that! I'll be updating this article before the day is out with more in-depth information. For now, just know the game does work on Steam Deck, and therefore runs on more powerful Windows-powered gaming handhelds, too. Oblivion Remastered is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, as well, so you can buy it once on the Microsoft Store and play it across Xbox and Windows PC, with cloud saves protecting all your progress. We have a separate article on The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements, if you need those details.