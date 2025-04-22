Elder Scrolls Oblivion remaster surges to the number one spot on Steam, over 100,000 players have entered the gates of Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake (I'm not calling it a remaster, no matter how many times they tell me to) has surged to the number one spot on the Steam Top Sellers list. Over 100,000 players have entered the remade gates of Oblivion, and it's steadily rising.

When I started writing this article, the player count was at 108,000 players. Within 30 minutes, it has gained another 18,000 players, bringing the current total to 144,000. Isn't this a work day?

While Europeans are currently off work and enjoying the remake of their dreams, we Americans are still stuck toiling away at our jobs, biting our lips for the workday to end. My brother-in-law even texted me, "Wrong day to go into the office."

I'm going to lockpick every store in the capitol. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

With player counts continuing to surge and Americans getting off work, I wouldn't be surprised to see The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion hit some absurd player count. Skyrim and Starfield managed about 280k and 330k, respectively. I could see hype carrying Oblivion somewhere in between or beyond.

When it comes to player count, the only games that stand above Oblivion right now are Marvel Rivals, Schedule I, PUBG, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2. That's right, only one paid title sits above it. It's only a matter of time before Elder Scrolls enters the top 3.

Let's not forget this number doesn't reflect Game Pass players either. It will be interesting to see what kind of numbers Microsoft releases regarding total player counts. I expect we'll see something this week marking the millions of players that have taken on the task set forth by the Septim line.

How does this affect other Xbox game releases?

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 is releasing against Oblivion, tough luck. (Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Other games, such as Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and Forza Horizon 5, are due to release this week. The first, which has been touted as a key Game Pass release, is sure to see some numbers missing as the result of one of the largest IPs in history releasing a remaster, right?

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let's not forget the move of Forza Horizon 5 to PlayStation. While it's not the same genre, we will likely see some players removed from the title due to Oblivion's release.

Are you playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion? If not, when will you be? Don't lie and say you won't. Let us know your favorite parts of the remaster below or on our social media channels. Happy gate closing!

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation 5. You can dive in and start playing right now.