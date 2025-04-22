You can play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered via your Game Pass subscription.

Is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on Xbox Game Pass to anyone who is currently subscribed to the service. You can also access it via PC Game Pass if you have an active membership.

Is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered an Xbox Play Anywhere title? Yes! The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is indeed an Xbox Play Anywhere title. This means it supports cross-save. Simply buy it on an Xbox platform and you can play this game on both your Xbox Series X|S and your Windows 10/11 PC, with your progress saved across platforms.

Following the official The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered announcement today, the game shadow dropped and became available on Xbox Game Pass.

If you're curious, you can take a look at how the Oblivion remaster compares to the original classic game and what makes it better.

Bethesda Game Studio's gorgeous remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion can be played on both PC Game Pass (PC) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming) tiers.

So, whether you prefer to play your games on console via Xbox Series X|S, PC, or a gaming handheld, a Game Pass subscription will have you covered.

If you're planning to play locally on a desktop or laptop, make sure your computer can keep up with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements and specs.

The game should also run well on gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally. For more info, you can check out our Oblivion Remastered gaming handheld guide.

Don't have Game Pass? The Oblivion remaster for PC is currently on sale

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Now, if you don't actually have an active Game Pass subscription, you might want to just buy the game on its own.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has an MSRP of $49.99, but at the time of writing, you can find the game selling at a discount for just $43.99 at CDKeys for a PC Steam code.

Unfortunately, the Xbox edition doesn't seem to have any deals going on at present, but that could change.

Now that you know all you need to know, you can dive into this remastered classic and explore it for yourself.